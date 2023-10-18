Nicole Borromeo once again wowed her fans with her newly released official glam shot for Miss International 2023, with many believing that she has what it takes to win the Philippines' seventh crown.

Many Filipino fans compared her to a "manika" (doll) as she elegantly posed for the camera.

Her glam shot, along with the rest of the candidates, were uploaded on Miss International's social media pages.

"Manika!" one netizen said.

"Absolutely beautiful! Porcelain doll kawaii (cute)!" another added.

"Crown her!" a fan said.

Borromeo is among the candidates in the Asia Pacific region with the highest number of online votes in Miss International 2023.

On Tuesday, organizers said she ranks second in the list of "voting leaders" from the region, with Vietnam at the top spot and Australia at third place.

Fans can still show their support for their favorites via the Miss International app. The candidate with the highest number of votes will secure a spot in the Top 15.

Miss International 2023 will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.