Nadine Lustre and Christophe Bariou recently launched their new brand, Maison Bukana Wines. Bariou and Maison Bukana Wines/Instagram

MANILA -- Nadine Lustre continues her path as an entrepreneur with the launch of her wine brand with her boyfriend, Christophe Bariou.

Maison Bukana Wines, named after Bariou's resort in Siargao, is marketed as a brand that is "born in French vines" and "streaked by Filipino sunshine."

The wines are said to be developed in France and made for the Filipino palate.

"Grateful for the countless days of uncertainty and problem-solving because it's what makes the journey so special. It feels surreal seeing our passion project come to life," Lustre said in an Instagram post as she introduced Maison Bukana Wines to her 12.1 million followers.

Bariou also proudly shared his newest venture with Lustre along with the French expression "Les beaux jours reviennent," which means "the beautiful days are ahead."

"It is an expression used around the end of spring and beginning of summer to describe when the days are getting longer, the sun getting brighter, the waters warmer and when the long holidays are approaching. The sweet promise of bright and exciting times ahead. The perfect time to open your refreshing bottle of rosé. Share a glass with people you love!" the Filipino-French entrepreneur said.

Three kinds of Maison Bukana Wines -- red, white, and rosé -- are currently sold on the online store Boozy. Each comes in a 750-ml bottle and is priced at P1,199.