MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

BIZU'S LUMIERE GRAND CANAPE COLLECTION

Bizu Catering Studio showcased its Lumiere Grand Canape Collection during Vania Romoff's recently concluded runway show "Woman" in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

These include a pyramid of foie gras and dark cherry compote on dark chocolate almond thins; Oscietra caviar on top of creme fraiche, lemon rind, and a pink peppercorn financier; macaron de Paris with burrata, balsamic pearls, and sundried tomato; marron tartlet with porcini cream and candied guanciale; and Hokkaido oysters with French rosé granita and strawberries.

Dessert canapes, on the other hand, include jasmine and ginger; rose cream, lychee, and grapefruit in Swiss meringue; and dark chocolate, macadamia, and caramel popcorn.

More details are available at the Bizu Catering Studio's website.

FROTEA ANNOUNCES REBRAND

Frotea is now promoting itself as a milk tea dessert brand "serving summer in every cup."

The Palawan-based brand, known initially for its froyo and milk tea combo, has expanded to Batangas, Laguna, Bataan, and South Cotabato

To mark its 11th anniversary and rebranding, Frotea has added three new menu items: Dark Chocolate Ice Cream, Panda Ice Cream, and Fish Waffles.

More details are available at Frotea's social media pages.

JONES ALL DAY'S LIMITED EDITION MENU

Olive oil brand Doña Elena has partnered with Jones All-Day Bistro and chef-ambassador Kalel Chan for a limited-edition menu.

Priced at P1,200 net, the three-course menu showcases Mediterranean and Filipino flavors and is available until November 10.

It consists of Grilled Barbeque Gremolata Pork Iberico, Hamachi Crudo Pani Puri with Sinigang Aguachile, and Adobong Pusit Arancini with Grilled Pulpo and Bonito Aioli as appetizers; Grilled Lamb Ribs as the main course; and Labneh ice cream for dessert.

Jones All-Day Bistro is located at Serendra in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. More details are available on Doña Elena Cusinera Club's social media pages.

KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS' GARLIC ROAST

Kenny Rogers Roasters is highlighting the aroma, depth, and complexity of garlic flavor through its newest offering.

Customers can now enjoy Kenny Rogers' roasted chicken seasoned in a blend of herbs and spices for an enriched garlic flavor, and topped with roasted garlic cloves and bits.

It also comes in Solo B (P305) or a quarter roast with garlic sauce, two side dishes including the new roasted garlic carrots, rice, and corn muffin.

There is also the Great Garlic Burger Steak (P305), a 1/3-pound patty with garlic sauce and topped with roasted garlic cloves. It is served with two side dishes including the new roasted garlic carrots, rice, and corn muffin.

The new products are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery via Kenny Rogers' website and hotline, as well as via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS' OKTOBERFEST

Newport World Resorts is celebrating Oktoberfest from October 19 to 21 at the ballroom of Hilton Manila.

Guests can enjoy an indulgent platter of five sausages: bratwurst, bockwurst, weisswurst, nurnberger, and Hungarian sausage.

These are served with German delicacies such as fresh pretzels and rolls, potato and Munich salads, charcuterie boards, chicken schnitzel and pork knuckles, German egg noodles, and baked apple strudel, among others.

Newport World Resorts has also partnered with the world's oldest brewery, the Weihenstephan Brewery, to bring in premium bottomless Bavarian

beers to the festival.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with a rate of P5,200 nett per head.

PUBLIC EATERY AT ROBINSONS MAGNOLIA

Robinsons Magnolia now has a food hall called Public Eatery, which is home to 21 stations.

It is a sibling to other food halls by Tasteless Food Group such as Hole in the Wall formerly at Century City Mall, and The Grid Food Market at Power Plant Mall.

Stalls include FRNK, Thomson Road, Bad Bird, Seafood and Oyster Bar, Ono Poke, Bored and Hungry, Bookoh, Inari Sukiyaki, Le Chon by Chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu, Samyan, Anyhow, 10 by Tsukemen, Fabrique, OK Bob, The Bev Bar, New York Cubao, Morse Coffee, Merry Moo, Konbini Karaage, and Scout's Honor.

UNIQLO COFFEE OPENS IN PH

Japan's Uniqlo is bringing its Uniqlo Coffee brand to the Philippines, serving cafe-style food and beverage options.

Menu items include Americano Spanish Latte, Smoked Salmon Panini, and Red Bean Bun.

The coffee drinks are made with coffee beans sourced from Mt. Apo, with other food items fusing Filipino and Japanese flavors.