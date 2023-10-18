Binibining Pilipinas Inc. sent off Anna Lakrini as she is set to fly to Albania for the upcoming Miss Globe 2023 pageant. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas Inc. on Wednesday sent off Anna Lakrini, who is set to fly to Albania for the upcoming Miss Globe 2023 pageant.

Joining the event in Quezon City were Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Parani, and Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez.

During the send-off, Lakrini said that if given the chance to win the crown, she hopes to travel and advocate for programs addressing malnutrition primarily sustainable agriculture.

"Definitely I wanna reach more people not only in the Philippines but all over the globe. I think one thing that I've seen with past queens is that I've seen is they weren't able to travel and I would like to travel across the globe to influence not only about the causes of Miss Globe but the causes that are also dear to my heart which is nutrition," the beauty queen said.

"I think that if we encourage everyone all around the globe to learn more even about sustainable agriculture, we can sure that no one on this Earth will die of malnutrition," she added.

After her Binibining Pilipinas journey, Lakrini was able to rest for a while and prepare herself for the international pageant.

"I need the confidence in myself that I have the ability and capability and to do everything I can to make sure that the third crown for the Philippines is possible," she said.

Lakrini will aim for the third Miss Globe crown after the victories of Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015 and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

Since 2004, the Miss Globe pageant has crowned queens advocating for the woman's role in the world.

RELATED VIDEO: