Miss International has released the official photos of its candidates this year, including the Philippines' Hannah Arnold.

On Monday, the Japan-based organization introduced Arnold as a 26-year-old model and forensic scientist.

The beauty queen shared the same photo on her Instagram page as she thanked all the people who have shown their support.

"I have so much gratitude in my heart for everyone who helped me get here. This is finally it," she said.

It took a year for Arnold to finally have a chance to compete on the global pageant stage, following the postponement of Miss International in 2021.

This year's Miss International will be held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on December 13.

Related video: