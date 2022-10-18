Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi looks stunning in her latest photos as the cover girl of a local fashion magazine.

Preview released photos of the beauty queen wearing sexy dresses and bejeweled headpieces, referring to her as a "celestial beauty."

Speaking with Preview, Cortesi said she has been busy training since winning the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

"There are so many aspects that you have to be prepared for. To be physically ready is the least of my problems. It's really [about being] mentally [ready] because you go through a lot of stress during the pageant. I'm doing many things and hopefully, all the work will pay off," she said.

The half-Italian beauty queen went on to share how she feels about criticisms that she is "not Filipino enough."

"I get so many comments -- people telling me that I am not Filipino enough and, [because] I don't speak Tagalog, I don't deserve to represent the Philippines. I honestly find it very offensive but I know myself. I am a Filipina and nobody can ever take that away from me," she stressed.

"I always tell people that what really makes me a Filipina are all the values and principles my mom taught me. I'm always open to learning new things so it really is a process," she added.

"What I'm doing right now is [getting] into the culture and [learning] new things every day. I did not grow up in the Philippines but I’m doing my best to make up [for it]."

