MANILA -- Karla Estrada was recently recognized in a national pageant.

In her social media pages, the former "Magandang Buhay" host announced that she was crowned Mrs. Universe Philippines Advocate Queen 2022.

"Thank you very much to the organizers of Mrs. Universe Philippines for choosing me as Mrs. Universe Philippines advocate queen! I am so grateful!" she said.

"Cheers to all momshies! We are all queens!" added the mother of Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla.

Estrada was one of the "celebrity queens" crowned during the Mrs. Universe Philippines 2022 pageant held earlier this month.

Other winners include Azenith Briones Reyes (Mrs. Universe Philippines Classic), Aiko Melendez (Mrs. Universe Philippines Queen), and Sharmaine Suarez (Mrs. Universe Philippines Tourism Queen).

The pageant's grand winners, meanwhile, were led by Mrs. Universe Philippines 2022 Veronica Yu.

