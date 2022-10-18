Food shorts: Halloween treats, new cakes, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

7-ELEVEN MEALS BY CHEF CLAUDE TAYAG

Handout

7-Eleven recently introduced a new set of single-serve, heat-to-eat packs in collaboration with chef Claude Tayag.

These include Batchoy (P95), Palabok (P95), Sinampalukang Manok (P115), and Bicol Express (P95).

The new products are available in select 7-Eleven Luzon stores.

CONTI'S HAZELNUT FUDGE CAKE

Handout

Conti's is offering a new cake to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The Hazelnut Fudge Cake is made with hazelnut mousse and vanilla cream on a bed of crushed sugar cone, with bits of brownie brittle in between, topped with chewy hazelnut fudge.

It is available in all Conti’s stores for P1,025.

FAMILYMART'S SEASONAL TREATS

Handout

FamilyMart has three new seasonal treats as the Philippines celebrates the "ber" months. These include the Famichiky Burger, Yakitori Bento, and Cloudy Cream Coffee.

Priced at P115 in-store and P127 via GrabFood, the Famichiky Burger consists of FamilyMart's breaded chicken fillet, buns, dressing, and cheese. It comes in four flavors: Teriyaki, Wasabi Mayo, Mayo Mustard, and Creamy Cheese.

The Yakitori Bento, on the other hand, is a meal with grilled chicken skewers, java rice, and atchara priced at P119.

Cloudy Cream Coffee, priced at P120, is available in hot and iced variants.

GOLDILOCKS' COFFEE CARAMEL CAKE

Handout

Goldilocks is combining the flavors of coffee and caramel with its newest cake offering.

Priced at P649, the Coffee Caramel Cake has fluffy mocha-flavored layers with mocha buttercream icing.

It is available at Goldilocks branches as well as its delivery website.

GRABFOOD'S SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

GrabFood now has a subscription plan that allows consumers to access free deliveries, promos, and exclusive discounts.

Users can subscribe to GrabUnlimited for P9 for the first month, and P49 for succeeding months. They can enjoy free delivery with a minimum spend of P600 for every order from GrabFood's restaurant partners. This October, GrabUnlimited subscribers can also claim additional discount vouchers of up to P250 off.

Meanwhile, GrabFood also launched "Totoong Sarap," a three-part series under its Indie Eats campaign.

The mini-series sees Indie Eats ambassador Sassa Gurl try small restaurants and businesses and give her honest thoughts with celebrity guests.

JOLLIBEE BRINGS BACK GARLIC PEPPER BEEF

Handout

Jollibee has brought back its well-loved Garlic Pepper Beef in time for the holidays.

The dish consists of beef slices, pepper gravy, toasted garlic bits, and steamed rice.

Prices are at P95 for solo and P120 for the value meal.

KRISPY KREME'S HALLOWEEN TREATS

Handout

Krispy Kreme Philippines has created six themed donuts in time for Halloween.

Three out of these six donuts include Glico's Pejoy biscuit sticks, which are filled with chocolate cream: Enchanted Apple, Witch’s Broom. and Magic Cauldron.

Other creations in the collection include Wicked Witch, Black Cat, and Book of Spells.

The Krispy Skreme Spell Book collection is available at Krispy Kreme's stores and online shop in the Philippines until October 31.

MAMA SITA'S STORYTELLING CONTEST

Mama Sita's annual storytelling contest Mga Kuwentong Pagkain (MKP) has extended its deadline for submission of entries to December 31, 2022.

Launched in 2012 by the Mama Sita Foundation to celebrate Philippine culinary traditions and foodways, MKP has built a repository of gastronomic narratives from all over the country.

On its 10th year, MKP is inviting even non-Filipinos to join the conversation on Filipino food. Anyone from anywhere in the world who has a Filipino food story to tell can now participate in the contest.

Participants can win up to P20,000 in prizes. More details are available here.

MCDONALD'S LAUNCHES SPICY CHICKEN RANGE

Handout

McDonald's recently launched its spicy chicken range, which includes the McSpicy, Spicy Chicken McDo, and Spicy McNuggets.

A returning fan favorite, the McSpicy consists of spiced fried chicken cutlet between sesame buns and lettuce. The others are spicy versions of McDonald's best-selling fried chicken and nuggets.

Meanwhile, McDonald's has also introduced a variety of mini dine-in and drive-thru collectibles.

Called Play McDonald's Happy Meal, these include eight toys such as a cash register, grill machine, orange juice dispenser, and wearable crew visor with microphone.

MILKY TRUFFLE PASTA RECIPE BY NESTLE MILK CREAM

Handout

Nestle Milk Cream has provided a recipe for Milky Truffle Pasta, a dish that can be enjoyed by the whole family:

Ingredients:

- 4 tablespoons butter

- 2 cloves toasted garlic

- 2 cups water

- 1 can Nestle Milk Cream

- 1 tablespoon minced parsley

- 2 tablespoons truffle oil

- 1 sachet Maggi Magic Sarap 8g

- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

- 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

- 1 kilogram spaghetti

Procedure:

1. Lightly sauté garlic in butter. Pour water, Nestle Milk Cream, and truffle oil. Season with Maggi Magic Sarap, pepper, and parmesan cheese.

2. Cook spaghetti according to package directions.

3. Strain spaghetti and toss in the sauce. Cook for another minute.

4. Transfer on a serving plate, top with parsley, and serve immediately.

More recipes are available on Nestle's website and Facebook page.

NEW AJI-NO-MOTO SEASONING IN PAPER PACKAGING

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC Group) recently launched its umami seasoning in paper packaging as an alternative to plastic.

The company said its new paper packaging is made from a natural and renewable material that can be planted, grown, harvested, and replanted.

The new paper-packaged Aji-No-Moto Umami Seasoning 45g is available in stores and official online shops of APC Group.

SEATTLE'S BEST UNVEILS JAVANILLA HOLIDAY COLLECTION

Handout

Seattle’s Best Coffee is ushering in the festive spirit with the release of its newest beverages.

Available at all Seattle’s Best Coffee stores nationwide, the Javanilla Holiday Collection comes in two new flavors: Salted Caramel and KitKat.

The Salted Caramel Javanilla is an espresso-based drink made with Salted Caramel ice cream and milk, then topped with whipped cream.

The KitKat Javanilla, on the other hand, is made with coffee ice cream combined with KitKat spread and espresso shot, then topped with whipped cream and chopped KitKat chocolate wafer.

The Javanilla Holiday Collection, which also includes the signature Classic Javanilla, can be ordered for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery through Facebook Messenger, Grabfood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

SOONHARI LAUNCHES COLLAB WITH BLACKPINK'S JENNIE

Handout

Soju brand Soonhari ChumChurum is offering a limited-edition collectible featuring three signature flavors headlined by Blackpink member Jennie.

The K-pop star has been selected as the global ambassador for Soonhari ChumChurum by South Korean manufacturer Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

Soonhari ChumChurum is a clear, colorless distilled spirit native to South Korea. It offers a light, sweet, crisp, clean taste, and a refreshing finish with fewer calories and lower alcohol content.