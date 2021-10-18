Fans were wondering why Catriona Gray was not able to join the latest group photo shoot of Miss South Africa queens and Miss Universes Pia Wurtzbach, Andrea Meza and Zozibini Tunzi following their stints at the Miss South Africa 2021 beauty pageant.

The photo shoot happened after the crowning of 𝐿𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑙𝑎 𝐿𝑎𝑙𝑖 as the country’s new titleholder.

As seen in a video shared by the pageant’s official Instagram account, the only ones who were able to join the pictorial were Wurtzbach, Meza, Tunzi, Lali, Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musiḓa and Miss South Africa 2014 Rolene Strauss.

Responding to netizens asking about Gray’s whereabouts, Wurtzbach said: “Cat had an early flight this morning so she couldn’t make it to this shoot.”

“I agree it would have been better if she was there but this was also a last-minute plan from the org. She’s also a very busy queen doing her work around the world. Maybe one day we can get all of us in one frame... with Demi (Tebow) and Iris (Mittenaere) too,” she added.

Wurtzbach and Gray reunited in South Africa over the weekend as they attended the Miss South Africa 2021 beauty pageant. Wurtzbach was tapped to judge the competition in South Africa, while Gray served as a backstage host with Tunzi.

On Miss Universe Instagram over the weekend, the two Pinay beauties were seen enjoying meeting Meza, who is from Mexico, and sharing some snaps together.