Katarina Rodriguez proudly shows off stretch marks due to pregnancy

MANILA - Former Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez has proudly showed off her pregnancy stretch marks as she prepares to give birth to her first baby.

In her latest Instagram update, Rodriguez said that contrary to what some people think, she was not spared from having stretch marks.

“They showed up towards the later part of my pregnancy and yes, they did bother me for a few days because I was bathing in oils and lotions trying to do whatever I could to prevent them,” she said.

“I then learned that stretch marks are genetic and there's not much you can do to prevent them from appearing if it's genetic,” she added.

This being the case, Rodriguez said she had no choice but to embrace them.

Nonetheless, the former beauty queen shared that she has been eating properly and using lotions and moisturizers to at least minimize her stretch marks.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend, businessman Niño Barbers, are expecting a baby boy.

Rodriguez earlier said that she has been preparing to welcome her first child through water birth, similar to what was done by actresses Coleen Garcia and Max Collins.

She and Barbers have decided to fly to her hometown of Davao to deliver the baby. They have been based in Siargao during the pandemic.

Rodriguez represented the Philippines in Miss World 2018 and Miss Intercontinental 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist has also appeared in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.