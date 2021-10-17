Here's a closer look at Hidilyn Diaz' barbell-inspired engagement ring

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz with her medal and gold engagement ring. Photo from Julius Naranjo's Instagram page

Olympic weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz's fiancé and coach Julius Naranjo made sure that the gold ring he gave to Diaz is one of a kind.

Manila Diamond Studio shared a close-up photo of Diaz' ring, which they said was inspired by her "love, strength and passion."

The ring features a tiny barbell topped with a diamond, with "Tokyo 2020" engraved in the band.

"Philippines’ first olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz's engagement ring, was inspired by @hidilyndiaz ’s love, strength and passion. In collaboration with Coach @imjulius , we brought life to what could only be the perfect ring for her. Another gold for our champ!" they wrote in the caption.

They also posted photos of Naranjo holding the custom-made ring.

Diaz on Saturday announced that she and Naranjo are already engaged.

Photos released by Resorts World Manila showed Diaz, clad in a pink dress, with Naranjo during their dinner on Friday.

At the end of the dinner, Naranjo knelt on one knee and proposed to a giddy Diaz, who said "Of course, yes."

[[https://news.abs-cbn.com/life/10/16/21/hidilyn-diaz-boyfriend-julius-naranjo-now-engaged]]

Diaz's life milestone came just months after she made history as the first Filipino to win an Olympic Gold in July. Naranjo was by her side in her victory.

Days after Diaz won, she said she was ready to get married should Naranjo propose to her.

Diaz met Julius, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.

