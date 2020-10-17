2 candidates pull out of Miss Universe PH pageant after positive COVID-19 test

MANILA — Two Miss Universe Philippines candidates have pulled out of next week’s pageant after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sorsogon representative Maria Isabela Galeria, in a Facebook post, said that she first experienced symptoms of the virus last September 27, leading to her getting tested and self-isolating.

She was declared free of COVID-19 last October 11, though she decided to not compete anymore as “even with a strong will to fight, [her] body is not well conditioned yet.”

“With a heavy heart, I believe now is not the right time to join the pageant,” she wrote.

Galeria was followed by Vincy Vacalares of Cagayan de Oro, who has also withdrawn after contracting COVID-19 last Wednesday.

She said on her Instagram page that she is currently confined in a Manila hospital and will not be able to participate in the pageant.

“My team and I did all our best to strictly follow all the health and safety protocols, but still the virus hit me,” she shared.

The Miss Universe Philippines pageant is set to be held this Saturday in Baguio City.