2 candidates pull out of Miss Universe PH pageant after positive COVID-19 test ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2020 01:40 AM MANILA — Two Miss Universe Philippines candidates have pulled out of next week's pageant after testing positive for COVID-19. Sorsogon representative Maria Isabela Galeria, in a Facebook post, said that she first experienced symptoms of the virus last September 27, leading to her getting tested and self-isolating. She was declared free of COVID-19 last October 11, though she decided to not compete anymore as "even with a strong will to fight, [her] body is not well conditioned yet." "With a heavy heart, I believe now is not the right time to join the pageant," she wrote. Galeria was followed by Vincy Vacalares of Cagayan de Oro, who has also withdrawn after contracting COVID-19 last Wednesday. She said on her Instagram page that she is currently confined in a Manila hospital and will not be able to participate in the pageant. "My team and I did all our best to strictly follow all the health and safety protocols, but still the virus hit me," she shared. View this post on Instagram With a heavy heart, allow me to break the news to all of you that I tested positive for Covid-19 last October 14. This means that I will not be able to continue with my journey to the Miss Universe Philippines crown this year. ✨👑🌎 My team and I did all our best to strictly follow all the health and safety protocols, but still the virus hit me. To those I had in close contact with, please inform the City Health Officers so they can also check on your state. I pray that you are safe from the virus. I am currently confined in a hospital here in Manila and rest assured, I am in good hands. 👌🏼 I sincerely apologize for what happened. Please be always on the lookout for your health and safety. Finally, I would like to thank the MUPh team who never hesitated to aid me: Tito Albert Andrada, Mama J, Sir Angel, Sir Pau, Sir Jory, and to those that I failed to mention. Thank you also to my family, to Ms Mags Cue, and to my #TeamAmegaBeauties family for constantly checking on me. To all my friends, colleagues, students, parents, and supporters, I am forever grateful for your love and support in this endeavor. Thank you so much. I love you all. ❤️ Once again, I am deeply sorry for whatever I have caused you. Please don't forget to include me in your prayers. Daghang salamat! Stay safe mga higala! 🙏🏼 #keepgoing #lifegoeson #missuniversephilippines A post shared by Vincy Vacalares (@vincyvacalaresformup2020) on Oct 16, 2020 at 7:24am PDT The Miss Universe Philippines pageant is set to be held this Saturday in Baguio City.