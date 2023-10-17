Actress Vina Morales celebrated her birthday with the cast of the Broadway musical "Here Lies Love."

Aside from her special day, Morales and the "Here Lies Love" family also marked the musical's 100th show.

On Instagram, the actress shared videos of the music-filled double celebration.

In the caption, Morales expressed her gratitude to be part of the show.

"It was such a fun night last night with @herelieslovebway family. So much love and positive energy @kalye.nyc and just enjoying our karaoke night and yummy foods! Special thanks to @gelosaurus for organizing this get together for all the casts . We miss you coach @msleasalonga," Morales wrote.

"Here Lies Love" made its historic debut on Broadway in June with an all- Filipino cast.

Morales, who will have a limited guest engagement, plays the role of Aurora Aquino, which was originally played by Salonga.

