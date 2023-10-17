Philippine bet Nicole Borromeo takes part in Miss International 2023 activities in Japan. Miss International/Facebook

The Philippines' Nicole Borromeo is currently among the 3 candidates in the Asia Pacific region with the highest number of online votes in Miss International 2023.

She currently ranks second in the list of "voting leaders" from the region, organizers announced Tuesday.

At number 1 is Vietnam's Nguyen Phuong Nhi, with Jazel Alarca of Australia occupying the third spot.

Miss International also revealed the "voting leaders" from other regions: Côte d'Ivoire, France, and Greece for the combined European and African clusters; and Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Bolivia from the Americas.

Organizers said fans can still vote for their favorite delegates via the Miss International app.

Miss International 2023 will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

Borromeo will aim for the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.