New eats: Ramen Nagi opens sushi restaurant in Makati

Nagi Sushi is located at The Shops at Ayala Triangle. Handout

MANILA -- After 10 years of serving ramen to diners in the Philippines, Japanese chain Ramen Nagi is stepping up its game with a new concept.

Sushi is the star of the show at Nagi Sushi, which is located at The Shops at Ayala Triangle in Makati City.

Chef Oshikiri, who has over 30 years of experience in making sushi, flew in from Japan to lead the restaurant's grand launch. He has trained Nagi Sushi staff to prepare the restaurant's two made-to-order offerings: the classic nigiri and the hand-rolled temaki.

One of the sets offered at Nagi Sushi. Handout

Nagi Sushi also serves hand rolls or temaki. Handout

Nigiri prices range from P180 apiece (salmon or eel) to P1,900 for 8 pieces of bluefin medium fatty tuna, while each temaki costs P190 to P320. Each is made using ingredients air-flown directly from Japan, from the fish to the rice, vinegar, dried seaweed, and wasabi.

"You can eat sushi with the chopsticks, but you can also use your hands," suggested Chef Oshikiri, who spoke through an interpreter.

He went on to share other ways to properly eat sushi: don't drown it in soy sauce, dip the fish side instead of rice, cleanse the palate between bites with gari (pickled ginger), and enjoy the nigiri in one bite.

"For temaki, you roll it first then you eat it," added Chef Oshikiri, who also conducted an "art of sushi masterclass" during the event using a 50-kilogram tuna.

Handout

The sushi counter at Nagi Sushi. Handout

Since it's a Nagi concept, customers have the option of ordering ramen with their sushi, as well as side dishes like karaage and gyoza. Nagi Sushi carries six kinds of ramen, from the classic Butao to the sardine-infused Niboshi King.

Desserts include ice cream in three flavors -- matcha, black sesame, and wasabi, with the latter doubling as a palate cleanser.

Ramen and other dishes can also be ordered at Nagi Sushi. Handout

"We opened Ramen Nagi here 10 years ago because we wanted to bring the best ramen here in the Philippines... Now we want to offer other products so we opened a sushi shop," Nagi's Chef Nishio said through an interpreter.

Nagi Sushi is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.