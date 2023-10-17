Loyal dog rescued outside hospital in better shape, may be up for adoption

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Morgan, the loyal dog who waited over a year for his dead owner outside a hospital, is now in good condition, the group who rescued him said.

According to Atty. Heidi Caguioa, director of Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF), Morgan is now in better shape and has gained weight.

"Bukod po sa nananaba na po siya ngayon, ginagamot po natin siya. Kailangan po niya ng vitamins, kasi medyo mababa po ang kaniyang platelet count," Caguioa told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

(Aside from gaining weight, we are also treating him. He needs vitamins because his platelet count is a bit low.)

She also said that Morgan may be up for adoption after he is ready and socialized.

"Pag ready na po si Morgan, healthy and socialized, at, you know, mararamdaman po natin na talagang ready na siya na magkaroon ulit ng bagong pamilya, ay pwede po natin 'yan i-offer for adoption," Caguioa said.

(When Morgan is ready, healthy and socialized, and we feel that he is ready to have a new family, we will be offering him for adoption.)

Caguioa also thanked the staff and everyone in the hospital who took care of Morgan for a year.