MANILA - Wil Dasovich has won the top award at the World Vlog Challenge for his entry documenting his trip to the Himalayas.

The vlogger shared the wonderful news on his Instagram page on Sunday, saying it’s moments like these where he gets to represent the Philippines that make him feel like he’s creating an impact.

After accepting his award, Dasovich said: “I feel high. I don’t know why. Awards ceremonies freak me out, I get so scared when I get on stage. The jitters never go away and I just think it means I really care about what I do.”

As a content creator, Dasovich said it is extremely difficult to make a piece that is both entertaining and meaningful and will have an impact in the world.

“It is something that I think I and many creators struggle with. Because it is easy to be entertaining and get a lot of views. It is easy to make a piece that is informative but is it really difficult to bind these two together,” he said.

“The amount of work it took to create this vlog was easily more than a month, including the two weeks of hiking, including the editing, writing this out. To receive recognition like this, it means a lot.”

Dasovich vowed to continue making impactful vlogs for the purpose of “getting as many eyeballs as we can on things that matter in this world.”

Related video: