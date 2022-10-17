MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters turned to social media to mark the first birthday of her daughter Kaia.

In a post on Instagram, Peters shared photos taken from the birthday celebration of her baby girl.

In anr earlier post, Peters shared her message for the special day of her daughter with husband, politician Migz Villafuerte.

"Happy first birthday sweetheart. Thank you for making everyday so much brighter. We love you to pieces forever and ever," she wrote.

Peters and Villafuerte married in a civil ceremony held at the Supreme Court in July 2021, which also coincided with their seventh anniversary as a couple.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

