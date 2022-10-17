Macallan kicks off whisky-pairing dinners with Admiral Hotel event

MANILA -- Premium scotch whisky distiller Macallan kicked off its series of whisky-pairing dinners with a special collaboration with the Admiral Hotel.

On the spotlight was the Macallan Double Cask Core Range, whisky matured in sherry-seasoned American and European casks that showcase the trademark vanilla and honey sweetness that the Speyside distiller is known for.

These were paired with dishes by Admiral Hotel's celebrated executive chef Cyrille Soenen at a special dinner held recently at the Admiral Club against the backdrop of the Manila Bay sunset.

Chef Cyrille Soenen noses the Macallan Rare Cask. Jeeves de Veyra

Soenen, an occasional whisky drinker himself, is no stranger to pairing food with spirits and liquor.

“When you when you talk about whisky, especially the Macallan, you don't want to do anything that might destroy the taste. I like to have something a little bit fatty that when I'm doing the whiskey, something oily that can stay on the lips. That’s very important.”, explained Soenen.

Bespoke cocktail. Jeeves de Veyra

The evening started with bespoke cocktails with the Macallan 12-year-old double cask as a base. Of note was the Sweet And Low, caramel with whisky with a citrusy zing from an orange slice served in a rocks glass.

Appetizers. Jeeves de Veyra

Soenen opened with canapes of Black Onyx beef tenderloin tartare and crab salad tartelette. The third appetizer, sea urchin tarama, was served at the table.

Terrine of Perigord duck liver. Jeeves de Veyra

The first course was a multi-layered bite of a terrine of Perigord duck liver with unagi topped with Peking duck consommé aspic with a torched butter brioche on the side. The savory and the umami from the dish did well to round out the paired dram of the Macallan 12-year double cask.

Almond-Crusted Halibut. Jeeves de Veyra

Soenen’s almond crusted halibut with the Fine de Claire oyster cream sauce was a bit more subtle. There were occasional bursts of flavor from the chicken tender and the caviar, but this was a great way to highlight the more intense citrus and raisin notes, as well as the creamier mouthfeel of the Macallan 15-year-old.

Striploin. Jeeves de Veyra

If the 15-year-old was intense, the 18-year-old takes it up several notches higher. Soenen maximizes the Admiral Club’s Josper grill to cook up a medium rare striploin with red wine sauce and mushroom gravy served with duck fat confit cabbage and a gratin of sweet potatoes and cheddar. While both the whisky and entrée had bursts of intense flavors, having a bite and a sip for the scotch and steak to mingle made this a grand main course.

But wait, there’s more.

The highlight of the evening was the Macallan Rare Cask, an expression which straddles the border between the core range and the premium bottles like the past Numbered and the new Harmony series. By its deep ruby red mahogany color, one could tell this was something special.

Dessert. Jeeves de Veyra

Soenen’s dessert plate of dark chocolate and whisky ganache, with pecan sponge cake and honey salted brittle, between sips of the luxuriously sweet and slightly spicy whisky, was an immensely enjoyable way to cap the night.

Mitch Chopitea, brand manager of Edrington for the Philippine market, mentioned that this was the first Macallan whisky pairing event since the pandemic.

Future iterations will continue to highlight the core range supplemented by a more premium expression like the Macallan Rare Cask, and the upcoming addition to the Macallan Harmony collection coming later this year.

Watch out for whisky-pairing collaborations with Solaire Resorts and Casino, Raffles and Fairmont Makati, Pablo Bistro, and the Grand Hyatt Manila soon.

