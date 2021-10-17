REVIEW : Fujifilm GFX 50S II

The GFX 50S II. Handout

Fujifilm Philippines recently launched the latest version of its GFX 50S medium format mirrorless camera. The GFX 50S II has updated features for the most demanding photographer.

The GFX series is widely known for packing a lot of photo power in a small package. With the new weather-sealed magnesium body weighing in at around 900 grams, the GFX 50S II has a 51.4MP large format sensor that's 1.7 times bigger than those used in full-frame cameras.

New in this version is also the inclusion of Fuji’s proprietary In Body Image Stabilization system (IBIS). While the use of IBIS is extremely valuable while shooting 1080p video at 30fps, image stabilization shines while shooting high-resolution still images. IBIS compensates for camera shakes while using lower shutter speeds or outdoor applications where using a tripod may not be possible.

Also new is the “Pixel Shift Multi-Shot” function, capable of creating 200MP images free of false color presentation. The ability to reproduce a photo subject’s colors, texture and even its atmosphere in the finest of details makes the camera a perfect choice for archiving. Large artworks and historical artifacts, previously difficult to photograph in detail because of their size, can be captured in precise details in edge-to-edge clarity.

"Fujifilm is primarily positioning the GFX 50S II for enthusiasts and serious hobbyists who are into high-end cameras. It’s a good entry point to the world of medium format photography. But with its high end and pro specs, it can definitely be used by professional photographers, as well especially those who are into advertising, landscape and portraits," said Glenn Gatan, senior product specialist at Fujifilm Philippines.

Fujifilm launches the XF23mm f1.4 R LM WR and the XF33mm f1.4 R LM WR. Handout

Aside from the GFX 50S, Fujifilm also launched two new large-aperture prime lenses for the X-series cameras. New to the range are the XF23mm f1.4 R LM WR and the XF33mm f1.4 R LM WR that are ideal for portrait photography.

The company also announced its lens roadmap with the XFF18-120mm and the ultra telephoto XF150-600mm for applications like wildlife and sports photography that require long focal lengths.

The GFX 50S II has an SRP of P223,990 (body only). This is also available as a bundle with a GF25-70mm f/4.5-5.6 lens for P251,990. The XF23mm F.1.4 R LM WR has an SRP of P50,990 and the XF33mm F1.4 R LM WR has an SRP of P45,990.

For those interested in the GFX 50S II, Fujifilm Philippines offers demos via zoom or face to face meetings (subject to current COVID-19 protocols).