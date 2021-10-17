PR icon Max Edralin Jr. passes away

Max Edralin Jr.

MANILA - Maximino Edralin Jr., known for his contributions to the the public relations and communications industry, passed away Friday, October 15. He was 89.

Aside from being a pioneer in the country's public relations industry, Edralin was also known for his career in journalism. He was among the reporters who went to jail in 1955 in defense of press freedom.

He then served more than 50 years in the PR industry, working in different companies such as Citibank and San Miguel Corporation. He was also the information liaison officer of the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO).

Edralin's last job was as public relations consultant of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, where he stayed for 22 years, leaving only in 2019.

Aside from his contributions in the PR and communications industry, Edralin is also a sought-after consultant in the banking and finance industry.

He was born in 1931 in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte and is a cousin of former president Ferdinand Marcos.