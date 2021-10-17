LOOK: Julie's, Chocnut team up for special Spanish bread

Julie’s Bakeshop's special Chocnut Spanish bread goes well with coffee. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Julie’s Bakeshop continues its 40th anniversary celebrations with its Chocnut Spanish bread.

This Mandaue, Cebu-based bakery collaborated with iconic Filipino brand Chocnut for this special Spanish Bread. While this panaderia staple is traditionally made with a filling of butter or margarine, this special version comes filled with Chocnut spread. This is a snack to pair or to dunk in a cup of coffee.

While Julie Gandionco founded Julie’s Bakeshop at 50 with its first branch in Mandaue, the bakeshop has prospered through the years catering to Filipinos looking for panaderia breads such as pan de coco, ube pan de sal, cheese buns, and ensaymadas.

It has also introduced products like its own 3-in-1 coffee and peanut butter to make the branches a one-stop shop for breakfast and merienda.

Julie’s Bakeshop kicked off its 40th anniversary festivities with National Pan De Sal day earlier this year and have taken strides to stay fun and fresh on Instagram and with the #StopTitaShaming video campaign.

It also launched Julie’s Delivers in selected cities around country for those who want freshly baked breads delivered to their doorstep.

Julie’s Bakeshop is still aiming to expand and add to its 485 branches nationwide. It has slashed its franchise fee for its 40th anniversary. The package comes with bakery operations training and marketing support to start up a branch.

