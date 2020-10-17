Sagada’s hanging coffins among National Geographic’s world’s spookiest places

The hanging coffins in Sagada. File photo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — “Explore these frightening haunts at your own risk.”

National Geographic has named Sagada’s hanging coffins as among the 24 spookiest destinations to visit around the world.

“Intending to bring the deceased closer to heaven, members of the Igorot tribe in the mountain province of Sagada suspend the coffins of their dead from cliff sides,” the feature read.

The author, Nathan Strauss, said the destinations the magazine chose gained the notoriety of being supernatural or strange. This led to a devoted following among adventure-seekers, he added.

Among those named in the list were Japan’s “Doll Town,” Egypt’s “Valley of the King,” the Tower of London in England, Salem, United States, and Turkmenistan’s “Door to Hell.”

