Tokyo is Filipinos' top year-end destination: Google

Visitors at Yebisu Garden Place, a winter illumination spot in Tokyo, in 2018. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Many Filipinos are eyeing Tokyo, Japan as their year-end holiday destination, according to Google.

The data is based on top searches on Google Flights, a tool offered by the search engine giant, in the Philippines.

At second place is Singapore, followed by Hong Kong, the country's own Caticlan, and Osaka, another Japanese city.

Completing the list are Bangkok in Thailand at 6th place, followed by Seoul in South Korea. The Philippines' Kalibo and Cebu ranked 8th and 10th, with Taipei in Taiwan at the 9th spot.

Many Filipinos have been splurging on "revenge travel" this year as they make the most out of lost time and opportunities during the pandemic.

Japan has become a popular destination among travelers from the Philippines over the years following its relaxed visa policy.