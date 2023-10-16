Pia Wurtzbach eyes US book tour in 2024

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach poses for a photo with her book, "Queen of the Universe" at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City on September 14, 2023. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News/File

Pia Wurtzbach is planning to go on a tour in the United States next year to promote her novel, "Queen of the Universe."

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday.

She is hoping to make stops in Hawaii, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oregon, Texas, and New York City.

"Next year pa, but I'm already so excited and can't wait to meet all of you in person!" she said.

Wurtzbach launched "Queen of the Universe," her first-ever novel, at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City last month.

It was there when she first mentioned plans of going on a book tour both in the Philippines and abroad.

Loosely based on Wurtzbach's life story, "Queen of the Universe" centers on Cleo, an estranged daughter of a prominent director who enters the world of beauty pageants.