LOOK: Maxine Medina marries for second time

Maxine Medina and Timmy Llana pose for a photo during their second wedding in Palawan. Maxine Medina/Instagram

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina and diving instructor Timmy Llana have tied the knot for the second time.

Days after exchanging "I do's" in Antipolo, the couple got married once again at Club Paradise resort in Palawan last October 10.

Sharing photos and a video from their second wedding on Instagram, Medina said: "Oh hey, we got married again!"

She also expressed gratitude that they were able to finally have their "dream wedding."

"It was so beautiful and memorable, just like we hoped," she said.

Get a glimpse of Medina and Llana's second wedding below: