'Likhang Habi' fair showcases PH artistry, sustainable fashion

The 13th Likhang Habi Market Fair showcases works by artisans, craftsmen and designers from all over the country. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The 13th Likhang Habi Market Fair, organized by HABI: Philippine Textile Council, took place on Sunday at Glorietta Mall in Makati, with vendors from various regions across the Philippines.



The fair celebrated the preservation and promotion of endemic threads, textiles, and fabrics, showcasing the craftsmanship and creativity that defines Philippine culture.



The event brought together 70 artisans, craftsmen, and designers from regions such as the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, Visayas, Zamboanga, Davao, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.



The talented individuals presented a diverse range of handcrafted products, including exquisite textiles, fashionable shoes made from sustainable materials, limited edition bags, fashion accessories, contemporary home decor, and unique jewelry pieces.



Mia Villanueva, President of HABI: Philippine Textile Council, emphasized the fair's primary goal of providing market opportunities for weavers from provinces.



"The small weaver from the provinces will have the chance to present their wears in Manila with designers, with interior decorators, people that will use their materials," she said.



By expanding the reach of the market, HABI aims to support the weavers, who are predominantly women, in generating income to support their families' needs, such as education for their children or even purchasing a motorcycle.



Pamela Mejia, founder of Pammè, shared her innovative approach to sustainable fashion.



Pammè collects plastic waste and recycles it into beads to create beaded bags. What makes their endeavor unique is that the beads are made by female Persons Deprived of Liberty from the Quezon City female dorm.



"Na-alarm din ako sa plastic waste. We are the third biggest contributor of plastic waste in the world. And I've found this technology of turning plastic into something new but I think we are first na turning plastic waste into beads," she said.



"It's time for us to support sustainable fashion brands because right now we should not just be wearing something for trends we should also be wearing something to help the environment especially the marginalized people," Mejia explained.



Another entrepreneur, Jamie Naval, chief toymaker of Ten Twenty Kids, shared their commitment to sustainability through their sustainable toy brand. Their products, made in Rizal by artisan mothers, are crafted from upcycled fabrics.



Collaborating with designers, brands, and factories, they repurpose leftover fabrics and transform them into educational toys.

"I'm a fashion designer by profession and I got frustrated by the amount of textile waste that we as an industry produces so we look for different ways to upcycle them," Naval said.



To maintain their commitment to sustainability, all the products are stuffed with organic kapok cotton, replacing the commonly used polyester fiber.



Pilip Dizon Torres, founder of Pidayit, works in collaboration with stay-at-home wives, creating unique artistic pieces using fabric scraps. Inspired by different events in Pampanga, they create beautifully designed art pieces by creatively assembling pieces of leftover fabric.



"I collect fabrics for many years. I have a lot of excess fabric.. I've made them into beautiful pieces and art pieces," Torres said.