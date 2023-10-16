Camiguin kicks off 44th Lanzones Festival

Lanzones Festival in Camiguin. Handout

The province of Camiguin has kicked off its 44th Lanzones Festival, one of the longest-running cultural events in the country.

The festival, named after the seasonal fruit, runs until October 28. It showcases not just the sweetness of the lanzones but also Camiguin's natural wonders and other tourist attractions.

The two-week event also aims to highlight the importance of caring for the environment through activities such as a "trash to treasure" making competition.

Visitors can look forward to the Lanzones Festival King and Queen and Mutya sa Buahanan pageants on October 20, with a street dance competition featuring ethnic music scheduled the next day.

The Lanzones Festival Extravaganza, set on October 21, shows the versatility of the fruit as a delicacy. There will also be shows and concerts, a documentary festival, and handicraft exhibits, among others.

Camiguin governor Xavier Jesus Romualdo said the 44th Lanzones Festival is the first festival to be held under the province's new slogan, "Camiguin Isle Be There."

Some of Camiguin's tourist spots include the White Island Sandbar, Ardent Hibok Hibok Springs, Sto. Nino Cold Spring, Katibawasan and Kawasan Falls, Sunken Cemetery, Taguines Lagoon, and the Walkway to the Old Volcano and Stations of the Cross.