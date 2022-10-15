Chelsea Fernandez enters Miss Globe 2022 Top 15

Chelsea Fernandez of the Philippines enters the Miss Globe 2022 Top 15. Screengrab from Miss Globe's YouTube page

(UPDATED) Chelsea Fernandez is a step closer to securing a back-to-back win for the Philippines in Miss Globe.

The Filipina beauty queen made it to the Top 15 of Miss Globe 2022 in Albania on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The rest of the semi-finalists included representatives from Latvia, Colombia, Ghana, Brazil, Poland, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Albania, Montenegro, Estonia, and People's Choice winner United Arab Emirates.

Fernandez is aiming to get the crown from reigning titleholder Maureen Montagne, who also hails from the Philippines.

Prior to the coronation night, she won the Miss Globe head-to-head challenge, where candidates were asked to talk about their respective advocacies, among other topics.

Miss Globe 2022 is still ongoing and is being streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.

