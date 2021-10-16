Photos from Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram account

MANILA— Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach lost a little of her poise during a cruise in South Africa with the 2019 title holder Zozibini Tunzi and other queens.

The queens’ supposed magical yachting experience turned into a hilarious one when they battled strong winds and waves while sailing.

Wurtzbach and the South African queens were at the bow of the yacht ready to pose for a picture when waves got higher, causing the boat to pitch.

At one point, after a brief lull in the waves, both Wurtzbach and Tunzi had to crouch down as the boat started pitching again.

Despite being rattled, the beauty queens just laughed off the experience.

The Pinay beauty posted the video on her Instagram page and considered it her favorite. Watch the clip on the last slide.

“Ladies, let’s cruise… away from here. Perfect day ender to sail into the sunset. My favorite is the last clip of us girls battling with the wind & waves, and having a laugh about it,” she said.

Wurtzbach is in South Africa to serve as judge at Miss South Africa 2021 alongside reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico.

It was the first time the two queens met in person since Meza won the title this year.

"A moment between these two queens," Miss South Africa said in an Instagram post, which also showed a video of Wurtzbach and Meza hugging each other.

Meanwhile, Tunzi will serve as one of the backstage hosts of the national pageant. She will be joined by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines.

Gray is already in South Africa but at a different location with boyfriend Sam Milby.

RELATED VIDEO: