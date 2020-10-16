WATCH: What could've been Sorsogon bet's pageant walk in Miss Universe PH

MANILA -- The beauty camp of Maria Isabela Galeria released a video of what could have been her pageant walk in Miss Universe Philippines 2020 on Friday, hours after Sorsogon's representative backed out of the competition as she continues to recover from COVID-19.

On Instagram, Aces and Queens gave a glimpse of Galeria's pasarela training.

"Here's a video of what could have been the walk of Sorsogon's pride for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant 2020, Maria Isabela Galeria," the post read.

Impressed with what they saw, many pageant fans concluded that Galeria could have been a strong contender in the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Others, meanwhile, pointed out her resemblance to another Filipina beauty queen, Janine Tugonon, who finished first runner-up in Miss Universe 2012.

Early this week, Tugonon hinted that she is flying out of the United States to attend the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

'FOREVER GRATEFUL'

On Thursday, Galeria took to Instagram to announce that she has withdrawn from Miss Universe Philippines 2020, saying her "body is not conditioned yet" after surviving COVID-19.

The Sorsogon representative said she made the decision "with a heavy heart" adding that she is "forever grateful" to all the people that have aided her in her pageant journey.

"I still feel tired, and I don't think my body will allow me to participate in the activities of Miss Universe Philippines," she admitted.

"I hope you understand this is something beyond my control. I've thought hard and cried for so many nights about this. I have the willpower, but my body is not cooperating," Galeria added.

She mentioned specific names of people she would like to thank in another Instagram post on Friday, including her Aces and Queens camp, her team of supporters, her family, and Miss Universe Philippines organizers.

Galeria also expressed her gratitude to Sorsogon governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero and his wife, actress Heart Evangelista, "who saw my potential and gave me full support."

"I appreciate the love. This means a lot to me. Know that my heart will always be with you guys!" she said. "Hanggang sa muli."