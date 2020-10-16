Shopping shorts: Kapamilya Forever bracelet, coffee-inspired lipsticks

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

CAROUSELL HOLDS GREAT PROPERTY SALE

Carousell, formerly OLX, is holding a month-long campaign that gathers the best real estate deals online.

Up to P1 million in discounts are offered to potential buyers at "The Great Property Sale," which will run until November 12.

Customers can expect a wide selection of homes, properties, and condominiums in Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Pampanga, and Cebu, with hundreds of fresh listings daily.

Major property developers such as Suntrust Properties, Damosa Land, and Zobelle 88 Construction and Development Corp. are offering significant discounts during the promo period. Those looking for foreclosed properties will also find listings from BPI Buena Mano.

CHAMPION OPENS FIRST PH STORE

Lifestyle brand Champion has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the Philippines at the first level of Mega Fashion Hall in SM Megamall.

It offers a full line of athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, and accessories.

Champion's products are also available online at the website of Anthem Group, the same team that brought Original Penguin, Nautica, Ben Sherman, and Perry Ellis to the Philippines.

HOGAN OPENS AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Italian luxury sneaker brand Hogan, which is part of Tod's Group, has opened at Shangri-La Plaza.

For its Fall-Winter 2020 sneaker collection, Hogan signed up young Chinese star Leo Wu to be its global ambassador. The collection features the trendy Interaction sneakers with unisex metallic tones, the avant-garde Interactive Cube (iCube) with classic dual-surface leather, and the fashionably retro H383 with a tri-color contrast outsole.

Hogan is located at Shangri-La Plaza's Luxury Lane, Level 1, East Wing. More details are available on the mall's social media pages.

INFINIX LAUNCHES S5 PRO IN PH

Infinix has introduced the S5 Pro in the Philippines, said to be the country's first smartphone equipped with a 40 MP pop-up AI selfie camera.

The new phone also has a 6.53 FHD+ full view display, and memory of 6GB RAM plus 128 GB ROM based on the latest Android 10 system. It comes in three nature-inspired color schemes: Forest Green, Sea Blue, and Violet.

As for its performance, S5 Pro has a MT6765 Octa-Core Processor supported by 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM that allows for fast and fluid multitasking and large storage capacity.

More details about the S5 Pro, priced at P7,490, are available on the Infinix website as well as the brand's pages on Lazada and Shopee.

KAPAMILYA FOREVER BRACELET NOW AVAILABLE

Filipinos looking for a tangible symbol of hope, unity, and love for themselves or as a gift to their loved ones can now avail of the Kapamilya Forever bracelet, which features red, green, and blue (RGB) heart emojis.

Highly visible on social media for the past months, these combined emojis have been an unofficial but recognized representation of support and empathy for ABS-CBN and its workers.

Kapamilya Forever is also a fitting name for the bracelet, as the RGB hearts emojis have likewise been used by netizens to express their loyalty and display their solidarity to ABS-CBN.

These are available for a limited time at The Bead Shop's (TBS) branches in Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Glorietta 4, Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Place Ermita, TriNoma, and UP Town Center.

It can also be purchased online through TBS' Facebook and Instagram pages.

LANDERS LAUNCHES MEMBER SUPPORT PROGRAM

Landers Superstore has launched a member support program that allows small entrepreneurs to sell and showcase their products in its branches in Quezon City, Daang Hari Alabang, Otis Manila, Arcovia Pasig, and Cebu.

The Member Support Program is part of Landers' Share the Hope campaign, which was launched during the quarantine to help those that have been affected by the pandemic.

Through the program, Landers members who run small businesses will be provided with support and retail space. They can fill out an online form or go to a Landers branch to register.

Once requirements are met, qualified members will be given the opportunity to sell their products at Landers for one month at no cost.

More details are available on Landers' website and social media pages.

LENOVO UNVEILS YOGA SLIM 7I LAPTOP

Lenovo recently unveiled its Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, which is designed for those who want a device that meets their lifestyle needs.

Weighing only 966 grams, this 13.3-inch laptop with a 16:10 display rests gently on the palm, with its design tapering towards the front for an incredibly sleek profile from just 14.25 mm.

Powered by the Intel Evo platform, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon represents a new class of laptops built for smarter living. An Evo verified PC assures a laptop that is co-engineered and designed for exceptional responsiveness, as well as a lasting battery life with fast charging capabilities.

The platform boasts the responsiveness of 11th Generation Intel Core processors, lightning-fast Gigabit speeds with Intel WiFi 6, and two Thunderbolt 4 port for speedy transfers and charging so users can focus on getting things done faster.

With a high capacity 50 watt-per-hour battery, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is capable of powering users through 15 hours of video playback or up to 13 hours of all-day office productivity. And with Rapid Charge Boost4, just 15 minutes of charging will provide two hours of use – raising the bar for the laptop experience.

The local pricing and availability of the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon will be announced on October 26. More details are available on the Lenovo Philippines website.

MAYBELLINE RELEASES COFFEE-INSPIRED LIPSTICK

Love coffee? Check out Maybelline's new collection of its SuperStay lipsticks.

The Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Coffee Edition comes in five nude shades, each with a distinct coffee aroma.

Each promises intense pigmentation, with one application lasting up to 16 hours.

Priced at P299 each, the Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Coffee Edition is available at the brand's Lazada store.

PULL AND BEAR PRESENTS FALL-WINTER COLLECTION

Spanish fast fashion brand Pull and Bear recently showcased its new Fall-Winter 2020 Collection through a virtual fashion show.

The women's collection evolves around natural colors such as earthy or sandy tones, where checked prints or animal prints and materials such as faux leather, vinyl, corduroy and velvet stand out.

In the men's section, practical garments with a contemporary vision, neutral colors, and fabrics can be found, as well as garments with metallic holographic details and colors.

In the Philippines, Pull and Bear is exclusively distributed by International Specialty Apparel Inc., a member of SSI Group Inc. The brand is available at Ayala Center Cebu and Mega Fashion Hall.

ROBINSONS MAGNOLIA TRANSFORMS INTO WINTER WONDERLAND

Visitors of Robinsons Magnolia are now greeted by a giant 40-foot snow-capped white Christmas tree as the mall transforms into an enchanted winter wonderland for the holidays.

The Christmas tree is adorned with thousands of intricate ornaments such as ice skates and snowflakes, shiny and glittered trimmings, and a celebration of polar bears. Mallgoers can gather around the snow-capped forest and be serenaded by life-size snowmen singing and dancing to Christmas jingles.

The garden of Robinsons Magnolia has also been turned into an illuminated Christmas village filled with snowmen.

SAMSUNG HOLDS TV SALE

Samsung has kicked off its biggest promotional event of the year, offering up to 40% discounts on 4K TVs as well as other freebies.

The event, dubbed the "Great Samsung TV Sale," will run until December 31, with more details on its website.