Food shorts: Yummy news from Popeyes, Shake Shack, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

FOODPANDA KICKS OFF WEEKLY CHRISTMAS PROMO

Handout

Foodpanda recently kicked off its weekly Christmas promo, letting users get a chance to win different prizes.

The food delivery service will give away P500 vouchers to 1,200 users weekly under the promo, which kicked off last October 11.

On week 1, there will also be 12 winners of a "casual gaming package" which includes a PlayStation 4, PS VR headset, PS camera, PS move controllers, and gift certificates for PS4 games.

The second week, and another 12 will be given a "music package" that includes an AirPod Pro and and iPad Pro 128 GB.

During the grand draw, 12 winners will get an "ultimate gaming package" as Foodpanda ambassador Alodia Gosiengfiao personally picks the gaming rigs in the set which consists of a monitor, CPU, headset, mouse, and gaming chair.

Another 12 winners will get an "ultimate entertainment package," which includes a Samsung 4K 65" TV, a Samsung Soundbar 5.1 Channel, and a Bose Home Bluetooth Speaker.

Customers can join the promo by ordering at Foodpanda restaurants and shops until October 31 with a minimum purchase of P299, and use the voucher code MERRYGALO upon checkout. Each order using the voucher code is equivalent to one entry.

All entries from October 11 to 31 are entitled to win in the grand draw. More details are available on Foodpanda's social media pages.

JOLLIBEE OFFERS FAMILY PANS

Handout

Jollibee is now offering its spaghetti and palabok in bigger servings that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Called Family Pans, the new items are priced at P200 for Jolly Spaghetti, and P320 for Palabok.

These are available in branches nationwide and can also be delivered via Jollibee's hotline, website, and app, as well as GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.

MAMA SITA ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ONLINE CONTEST

Handout

The Mama Sita Foundation recently concluded its fourth Mga Kwentong Pagkain contest through an online ceremony that awarded winners from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Over 50 entries were submitted in written, video, and illustrated form from June 25 to August 16, with contestants showing that the spirit of sharing food stories remains strong throughout the years.

The different entries were reviewed and discussed by panelists, which include food historian Felice Sta. Maria, Ateneo de Manila University professor emeritus Fernando Zialcita, author Guillermo Ramos Jr., columnist Michaela Fenix, and writer Nina Puyat.

The top 10 entries for the contest were posted on Facebook last September 15. It opened the nominations for the Patok na Mangkok award, given to the entry with the most likes and reactions in the post.

The winners and runners-up of the contest were announced in a video premiere on the Mga Kwentong Pagkain's Facebook page.

These include Aries Mercado (Patok na Mangkok winner), Bea Mandapat (Luzon winner), Procopio Resabal Jr. (Visayas winner), and John Serag (Mindanao winner).

MINI TABLEYA CAKES BY THEO AND BROM

Handout

Theo and Brom, known as the maker of the world's first Belgian tableya, has introduced a mini version of its best-selling tableya cake.

Called the Gooey Ganache Magic Baby Tableya Cake, the new offering comes in a smaller 180-gram tub, making it an ideal solo treat or a sweet quarantine gift.

It is available at Theo and Brom's website for P249, with the regular-sized Gooey Ganache Magic Tableya Cake (730g) priced at P599.

More details are available on Theo and Brom's social media pages.

OCTOBER WEEKEND DEAL AT SEVEN CORNERS

Handout

Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria's restaurant is adapting to the "new normal" through its weekend deal, which lets customers indulge in good food while still complying with health and safety protocols.

Inspired by "Table d'hote" concept, dine-in guests can choose their preferred dishes from a multi-course menu prepared in interactive stations. To minimize physical contact, each station will cook and plate the dishes a la minute and will be brought to the table by restaurant staff.



The interactive stations include Pizza and Pasta, Japanese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Grill, and Dessert Station. The offer will be available every Saturday lunch and dinner and Sunday lunch of October, with prices ranging from P700 to P1,500 net per person.

POPEYES PH INTRODUCES US SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

Handout

Popeyes' newest offering has been well-received by customers in the Philippines as it was sold out during its initial launch in the country.

The US Spicy Chicken Sandwich was pre-launched via GrabFood via October 14, and will be officially available in all Popeyes branches on October 18.

The sandwich consists of spicy boneless chicken, pickled jalapenos, roasted garlic mayo, bacon strips, and brioche buns.

Aside from the US Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Popeyes is also set to offer other "hot and bold" offerings such as Cajun Rings and Chicken Tenders with Hot Ranch Dip.

Popeyes is open for dine-in and takeout at Arcovia City, Kroma Tower Makati, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, SM San Lazaro, Eastwood, AliMall, Alabang Town Center, NU MOA, SM Southmall, and Eton Centris.

Its items are also available for pickup and delivery via GrabFood and Central Delivery.

SHAKE SHACK TO OPEN AT GREENBELT 5

Handout

Shake Shack is set to open its newest branch at Greenbelt 5 mall in Makati on October 27.

Various promos are ongoing to mark the opening of the new Shake Shack store. One of these is "Shake it Makati," where customers are invited to upload clips of them doing the Shack Clap challenge to win gift cards and merchandise.

The first 50 guests who will swing by the Greenbelt 5 branch on opening day for dine-in and takeout will also get free items. Customer number one will receive a year's supply of signature Concretes from Shack Greenbelt.

From October 27 to November 2, GrabFood users can have their Shake Shack favorites delivered for free with a minimum spend of P1,000. The first 100 who order via the app on October 27 will also get a Shack Box of branch-exclusive items.

During the same period, every purchase of a Chick'n Shack at the Greenbelt branch will contribute a P100 donation towards Ayala Foundation's "Your Support, Their Future," a campaign to benefit Filipino students affected by COVID-19 by providing Internet access allowance for a year.

The beneficiaries will include 500 elementary and high school students from Metro Manila, Batangas, Palawan, Cavite and Mindoro, all of whom are currently supported by the Ayala Foundation.

URC PRODUCTS NOW AVAILABLE AT ZALORA

Handout

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) has made its products available on the shopping platform Zalora.

Customers can now have products such as Great Taste, Nissin, Swiss Miss, Dewberry, Piattos, C2, V-Cut, Vitasoy, and other items delivered straight to their home.

Payment options include cash on delivery, debit card, and credit card.

More details are available on URC's social media pages.

YELLOW CAB CELEBRATES NATIONAL PASTA WEEKEND

Handout

Yellow Cab is offering a generous deal in celebration of National Pasta Weekend.

Until October 20, customers can get a free regular pasta with a large pasta order, with choices including Chicken Alfredo and Charlie Chan.

The offer is available in participating Yellow Cab stores nationwide for dine-in, Curbside pickup, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery, as well as via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.

Meanwhile, Yellow Cab also introduced a new pizza called Patty Melt, which includes burger patties, melted cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

TOKYO MILK CHEESE FACTORY'S NEW CHOCO ALMOND MILK PIES

Handout

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory introduces the new Choco Almond Milk Pies, the classic Milk Pie topped with dark chocolate ganache, almond chunks, and sprinkled with dark cacao powder and powdered sugar.

It comes with a gift-ready box ideal for delivery or take-out and is available at our online store (www.TMCF.ph), café, and retail stores for P625 per box of five starting October 14. It’s also available per piece at P135 each for a limited time (until November 14).

ZOMATO TIE-UP AIMS TO HELP F&B OUTLETS BOUNCE BACK

Handout

Zomato Philippines and Diageo, the makers of liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, and The Singleton, have teamed up to help partner outlets bounce back and normalize their operations as quarantine regulations ease.

Customers can purchase an e-voucher for a chosen drink at a

participating bar, and it will be redeemable after the community quarantines and liquor ban regulations are lifted and the outlet is open again.

The list of bars and drink e-vouchers can be found on Zomato's shop in Lazada. The drinks cost P100 less than their regular selling price, and will only be valid in the outlet indicated in the e-vouchers.

As of writing, all e-vouchers are valid until December 2020. Should there be extensions or announcements of community quarantines or liquor bans, Diageo and Zomato Philippines will release new guidelines and advisories. Refunds for any circumstance may also be arranged with Zomato.