Beauty pageant with a twist, dumayo na sa London

LONDON - Labing isang kandidata mula sa Gitnang Silangan at Europa ang nagpasiklaban para masungkit ang Princess of the Universe 2023 title.

Ngayong taon ang unang pagkakataon na nag-face-off ang mga kandidata sa London, United Kingdom. May photoshoot sa iconic landmarks,tulad ng Westminster, St. Paul’s Cathedral at street fashion show sa paligid ng London eye.

May Iba-ibang kategorya ito ayon sa sa edad ng mga kandidata. Nagsimula bilang ang patimpalak bilang online competition noong pandemya.

Dalawang Pinay mula sa Qatar ang sumabak sa kumpetisyon. Na-engganyo sila ni reigning ‘Princess of the Universe’ winner na si Unica Raija de Vera.

“Hindi lamang yung titulo, siya rin yung stepping stone upang ma-develop ko pa po yung self-confidence ko, yung modeling ko and of course overall as a person it help myself,” sabi ni Unica Raija de Vera,

'Princess of the Universe 2022.' Para sa Pinoy contestants, bukod sa pagkakataong mahasa ang kanilang talent, oportunidad din ito para maisulong ang kanilang adbokasiya.

“Princess of the Universe it’s not only about exercising my passion, but also spreading my advocacy, spreading awareness and also being that representation for the younger generation,” sabi ni Nia Janella Incabo, Category- E.

“It took some time for me to definitely to think of the decision that I would be going to do it because it was my first ever competition. But the support of my friends and family, lalo na po yung kaibigan ko na si Nia, and it would be a great opportunity for the both of us,” sabi ni Francesca Concepcion, Category-D.

Ang 'Princess of the Universe' ay isang modeling competition na konsepto ng Manila-based fashion designer Mitch Desunia.

Katulad ito ng isang beauty contest, pero walang question and answer portion. Dahil mas highlight nito ang adbokasiya ng mga kalahok.

“I feel most of their answers (in beauty contest) is not coming from the heart. They have to rehearse, like the possible questions that might come out. But here they can talk about their advocacy,” sabi ni Mitch Desunia, fashion designer.

Mula sa iba-ibang kategorya, sa huli umangat ang mga Pinay. Tinanghal na ‘Princess of the Universe 2023’ si Nia Janelle Incabo mula sa Category-E.

First runner-up si Francesca Concepcion mula sa Category- D. Habang second runner up si Hailey Iris ng UK mula sa Category-C.

“I would also highlight my advocacy, children with special needs and disability because it is something that my heart really does call for and something that I’m truly fashion about, which is also one the best reasons for joining this pageant,” sabi ni Nia Janella Incabo, Category-E.

Sa kumpestisyon, nag -showcase ng bagong spring at summer collection si Mitch Desunia na isinabay sa London Fashion Week.

“I have included Inabel. Naramdaman ko agad na world class ito. Inabel is a woven fabric from Ilocos Sur. I want to promote Philippine artistry,” sabi ni Mitch Desunia.

Ang susunod na ‘Princess of the Universe’ ay dadayo naman sa Middle East.

(Kasama ang ulat ni Ardee de Leon sa Doha, Qatar)

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.