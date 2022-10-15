Photos from Save The Children Philippines Facebook page

MANILA – Former child star Xia Vigor led around 50 advocates of Save The Children Philippines in an environmental activity among children as part of the global stint “Climate Canvas.”

The Climate Canvas art activism aims to amplify the voices of children around the world on the impact of the climate crisis on children and their rights.

Vigor, who is also a Save The Children Philippines ambassador, bannered more than 50 children and environment advocates in raising awareness on the importance of children’s right to a healthy environment.

“Hindi lang simpleng adbokasiya ang pangangalaga sa kalikasan. Pre-requisite ito for our very survival. It forms the foundation of our way of life: Dito natin kinukuha ang lahat ng ating pangangailangan. Kapag pinabayaan natin ito, kusa nating inilalagay sa panganib ang buhay ng mga pamilya natin, at pati na ang buhay ng mga susunod pang henerasyon,” said Vigor.

During the event, children, children with disabilities, and local artists created a 10-meter mural depicting the thoughts of children on how the climate crisis is affecting their lives.

Aside from Vigor, mural painter AG Sano, who is best known for numerous prominent advocacy murals along main thoroughfares in the Philippines, also spearheaded the “artivism.”

“Hindi kasalanan ng kabataan ang climate change crisis ngayon pero sila ang sasalo ng pinsala at epekto nito. Kaya mahalaga na maging mulat sila sa isyu na ito,” said Sano.

The finished canvas of the Philippines and other participating countries will be sent to Indonesia and will be stitched together by a foreign artist.

The canvas and the pictures of the Asia Region-wide activity will be simultaneously showcased in assigned venues at the COP27 and G20 summits so world leaders can see children’s messages.

After the canvas-making, the participants toured the historic Pasig River which won the inaugural Asia Riverprize in 2018 for the collective efforts of the Filipino people, government, and multi-sectoral stakeholders in bringing the previously biologically dead river back to life.

“Save the Children is campaigning for and with children to call for urgent action on the climate crisis as well as inequality to create a safe, healthy and happy future for children,” said George Oliver De La Rama, Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communications and Media of Save the Children Philippines.

"Children are leading the way towards a better world and it’s time for us all to follow their lead. We must listen to their calls for action and find lasting solutions that support and protect children.”

RELATED VIDEO