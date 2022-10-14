Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc of Vietnam was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 in Egypt on Friday (Saturday in Manila).
Mariela Pepin of Puerto Rico finished first runner-up, followed by Cecília Almeida de Sousa of Brazil, Joy Raimi Mojisola of Nigeria, Tatjana Genrich of Germany, and Emmy Carrero Mora of Venezuela.
The Philippines' delegate, Gabrielle Basiano, settled for a Top 20 finish. She was aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with Cindy Obeñita, who won the Miss Intercontinental title in 2021.
Miss Intercontinental 2022 was streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.
SPECIAL AWARDS:
- Miss Power of Beauty: Venezuela
- Best in Swimsuit: Germany
- Best in National Costume: Honduras
- Miss Meraki Model: Czech Republic
- Miss Congeniality: Cameroon
- Miss Photogenic: El Salvador
- Miss Sunrise: Netherlands
- Miss Popularity: Sri Lanka
TOP 20:
- Zimbabwe
- Nigeria
- Mauritius
- Japan
- Thailand
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Hungary
- Slovak Republic
- Czech Republic
- Puerto Rico
- Dominican Republic
- Cuba
- Venezuela (Miss Power of Beauty)
- Brazil
- Colombia
