Cindy Obeñita of the Philippines crowns the new Miss Intercontinental, Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc of Vietnam. Screengrab from Miss Intercontinental's YouTube page

Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc of Vietnam was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 in Egypt on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Mariela Pepin of Puerto Rico finished first runner-up, followed by Cecília Almeida de Sousa of Brazil, Joy Raimi Mojisola of Nigeria, Tatjana Genrich of Germany, and Emmy Carrero Mora of Venezuela.

The Philippines' delegate, Gabrielle Basiano, settled for a Top 20 finish. She was aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with Cindy Obeñita, who won the Miss Intercontinental title in 2021.

Miss Intercontinental 2022 was streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Miss Power of Beauty: Venezuela

Best in Swimsuit: Germany

Best in National Costume: Honduras

Miss Meraki Model: Czech Republic

Miss Congeniality: Cameroon

Miss Photogenic: El Salvador

Miss Sunrise: Netherlands

Miss Popularity: Sri Lanka

TOP 20:

Zimbabwe

Nigeria

Mauritius

Japan

Thailand

Australia

Vietnam

Philippines

Germany

Netherlands

Russia

Hungary

Slovak Republic

Czech Republic

Puerto Rico

Dominican Republic

Cuba

Venezuela (Miss Power of Beauty)

Brazil

Colombia

