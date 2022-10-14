Home  >  Life

Vietnam wins Miss Intercontinental 2022; PH finishes in Top 20

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2022 05:27 AM

Cindy Obeñita of the Philippines crowns the new Miss Intercontinental, Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc of Vietnam. Screengrab from Miss Intercontinental's YouTube page
Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc of Vietnam was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 in Egypt on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Mariela Pepin of Puerto Rico finished first runner-up, followed by Cecília Almeida de Sousa of Brazil, Joy Raimi Mojisola of Nigeria, Tatjana Genrich of Germany, and Emmy Carrero Mora of Venezuela.

The Philippines' delegate, Gabrielle Basiano, settled for a Top 20 finish. She was aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with Cindy Obeñita, who won the Miss Intercontinental title in 2021. 

Miss Intercontinental 2022 was streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.

SPECIAL AWARDS:

  • Miss Power of Beauty: Venezuela
  • Best in Swimsuit: Germany
  • Best in National Costume: Honduras
  • Miss Meraki Model: Czech Republic
  • Miss Congeniality: Cameroon
  • Miss Photogenic: El Salvador 
  • Miss Sunrise: Netherlands
  • Miss Popularity: Sri Lanka

TOP 20:

  • Zimbabwe
  • Nigeria
  • Mauritius
  • Japan
  • Thailand
  • Australia
  • Vietnam
  • Philippines
  • Germany
  • Netherlands
  • Russia
  • Hungary
  • Slovak Republic
  • Czech Republic
  • Puerto Rico
  • Dominican Republic
  • Cuba
  • Venezuela (Miss Power of Beauty)
  • Brazil
  • Colombia

