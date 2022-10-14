Gabrielle Basiano enters the Miss Intercontinental 2022 Top 20. Screengrab from Miss Intercontinental's YouTube page

(UPDATED) Gabrielle Basiano continues her fight for the Miss Intercontinental crown.

The Filipina beauty queen secured a spot in the Top 20 of the 2022 edition of the pageant in Egypt on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

She joins candidates from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mauritius, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Vietnam, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Brazil, and Colombia.

Basiano is aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with reigning titleholder Cindy Obeñita.

She first joined the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant in 2021 and finished as first runner-up.

Miss Intercontinental 2022 is still ongoing and is being streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.

