'Not a prank': Ivana Alawi debuts short haircut

MANILA -- Ivana Alawi surprised her fans this week with her short haircut, with the actress saying she wanted to try "something different."

In an Instagram post, Alawi posted a photo of her rocking her new hairstyle, assuring the public that it is "not a prank."

Alawi also documented her haircut experience in her latest vlog, revealing that her look is inspired by Lisa of the K-pop girl group Blackpink.

"First time kong magmamaiksing hair. Wala lang, gusto ko lang ng something different," she said. "Hindi naman ako brokenhearted or what."

"Pero idol ko si Lisa kaya gagayahin ko 'yung short hair niya, ang ganda," she added. "Inspired by Lalalisa."

Alawi has been spotted a number of times with short hair, but only through a wig.

She has been sporting long locks since her showbiz breakthrough in 2018.

