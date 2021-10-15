MAYNILA — Ngayong Global Handwashing Day, paalala sa publiko na ang simpleng paghuhugas ng kamay ay armas para proteksyunan ang sarili laban sa sakit sa panahon ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tema sa taong ito ay: “Our Future is at Hand — Let’s Move Forward Together,” ayon sa Global Handwashing Project.

Anila, ang paghuhugas ay madali, epektibo, at abot-kaya sa publiko.

Batay naman sa pag-aaral ng Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ang paghuhugas ng kamay ay nakatutulong upang maiwasang magkasakit at magkalat ng nakahahawang sakit.

Anila, ilan sa mga maiiwasan sa pagtuturo sa publiko ng tamang paghugas ng kamay ay ang mga sumusunod:

Pagkakaroon ng diarrhea

Diarrheal illness sa mga taong mahina ang immune system

Respiratory illness tulad ng colds sa general population

Absenteeism dulot ng gastrointestinal illness sa schoolchildren ng

Susi rin ito para malabanan ang pagtaas ng antibiotic resistance, dagdag pa ng grupo.

“Preventing sickness reduces the amount of antibiotics people use and the likelihood that antibiotic resistance will develop. Handwashing can prevent about 30% of diarrhea-related sicknesses and about 20% of respiratory infections (e.g., colds),” anila.

“Antibiotics often are prescribed unnecessarily for these health issues. Reducing the number of these infections by washing hands frequently helps prevent the overuse of antibiotics—the single most important factor leading to antibiotic resistance around the world. Handwashing can also prevent people from getting sick with germs that are already resistant to antibiotics and that can be difficult to treat.”