Food shorts: Pink donuts, Ghost Whopper, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BURGER KING INTRODUCES GHOST WHOPPER

Handout

In celebration of Halloween, Burger King is offering a Ghost Whopper in select stores in Metro Manila.

The new menu item features the fast food chain's popular flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and onions, sandwiched between two white cheddar cheese buns.

Launched on Friday, October 15, it is available in Burger King's 13 Metro Manila stores until November 2 for delivery, drive-thru, takeout, or dine-in.

These branches include Times Alabang-Zapote, Malabon C4, Gil Fernando, Alabang Town Center, Macapagal Boulevard, Frontera Verde, E. Rodriguez, Fairview Commonwealth, Kamias Kalayaan, Timog, Welcome Rotonda, Ortigas Roosevelt, and BGC McKinley Park Residences.

Burger King will also have a Scare-Thru from October 29 to 31 at its branch in Timog.

CHILI'S BRINGS BACK MARGARITA MADNESS

Handout

As it reopens its branches for dine-in, Chili's is bringing back its buy one, get one Margarita Madness deal for a limited time.

Price starts at P240 for classic and frozen Top Shelf margarita flavors.

The promo is valid until November 30.

EAST MEETS WEST CONTEST REVEALS TOP 10

Striploin Bistek by Marc Rensus Espinosa from University of Santo Tomas. Handout

The East Meets West culinary competition, organized by Bord Bia or the Irish Government Food Board, has attracted nearly 200 participants including professional chefs, culinary students, food influencers, and home cooks from all over the country.

From there, 10 semi-finalists have been chosen by the judging panel consisting of chefs and Bord Bia representatives. They are Bianca Abola, Mae Romelin Almirante, Joaquin Carsi Cruz, Marc Rensus Espinosa, Mae Loren Guerrero, Ibrahim Hawari, Miguel Antonio Lorino, Charmanie Pua, Louise Orlane Reyes, and Kenneth Villanueva.

From October 15 to 30, the semi-finalists are tasked to submit a short video of their pork and beef recipes. The judges will then select the Top 5 finalists based on creativity, presentation, and video introduction, with the results to be announced on November 8.

A final cook-off event will determine the overall winner, who will get P325,000 prize vouchers, a cooking class with renowned chefs Philip John Golding and Mark Hagan, a luxurious hotel staycation with Irish breakfast, and high-quality chef's kit supplies.

SHAKE SHACK TO OPEN IN ALABANG TOWN CENTER

Handout

Shake Shack is set to open a branch in Alabang Town Center (ATC) on October 21 at 10 a.m.

Those who are first in line on opening day can get a year's supply of their signature Concretes, free for every month's visit.

The first 100 guests who order for dine in or takeout on October 21 can score Shake Shack streetwear (for a minimum spend of P2,000) or a double-wall insulated flask (with a P1,000 purchase)

Headlining the culinary offerings for Shake Shack ATC is the Ala-Big Bang. Created exclusively for ATC, it is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with Bungalow Café's Auro glazed donut, salted coffee caramel sauce, and Auro chocolate chunks.

KRISPY KREME RELEASES PINK DONUTS, DRINKS

Handout

For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is offering strawberry ring-filled Pink Ribbon donuts and Pink Strawberry Float in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A portion of the sales of both items, which will be available until October 22, will be donated to ICanServe Foundation and other causes that promote breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Krispy Kreme has also partnered with Belle De Jour Power Planner in hosting "Think Pink," a Facebook Live event aimed towards raising more awareness to the cause.

Those who schedule a mammogram checkup this October will also receive a free pink donut when they present their receipt from their hospital or clinic at select Krispy Kreme stores.

The limited edition donuts and drinks are priced at P55 and P99 each, respectively. These be purchased at Krispy Kreme's branches or through the chain's hotline or website, as well as via Grab and Foodpanda.

PANCAKE HOUSE'S PAN CHICKEN NUGGETS, FINGERS

Handout

Customers of Pancake House have a new way of enjoying its signature Pan Chicken, this time as nuggets and fingers.

The Pan Chicken Nuggets come in six pieces and 12 pieces and are served with gravy and one dip (BBQ or Smoky Mustard), with prices starting at P149.

On the other hand, the three-piece Chicken Fingers with gravy and one dip is priced at P219.

Both new offerings can be ordered with fries or extra dips for an additional fee.

NESTLE RELAUNCHES CARNATION, MILKMAID

Handout

In time for the celebration of its 110th year in the country, Nestle Philippines relaunched two of its iconic dairy culinary brands.

Known as the "cooking milk," Carnation was the first brand to introduce Evaporada and Condensada to make creamy, milky, affordable dairy solutions.

Milkmaid, on the other hand, is the first brand sold by Nestlé Philippines when it opened in 1911 as the Nestlé and Anglo Swiss Condensed Milk Company.

OLD ORCHARD SHARES MOCKTAIL RECIPE

Old Orchard is recommending this mocktail recipe by lifestyle expert Joy Felizardo, which lets one destress without beer, wine, or alcohol.

Here's the recipe for Blue Ternate and Old Orchard Cranberry Granita:

Ingredients/tools

- 2 cups Old Orchard Cranberry Juice

- 2 cups ternatea tea drink

- 1 tbsp organic blue ternatea powder or 2 tbsp. brewed dried ternatea flowers in a hot cup of water

- 1 tbsp honey

- 2 square pans, 7x7 inches

Procedure

1. Pour 2 cups of Old Orchard Cranberry Juice into one of the pans.

2. Pour the ternatea tea drink into the other pan.

3. Freeze for at least 4 hours.

4. Once frozen, scrape both frozen liquid with a fork. Scrape from the edge of the pan to the middle. Put back in the freezer and let stand for an hour and scrape again.

5. Do these at least 4 times with a minimum of 60-minute intervals.

6. To serve, put the ternatea tea granita first and top with the cranberry granita.

Old Orchard is available in leading supermarkets and drugstores nationwide.

PRIMO'S SIGNATURE DRINK RECIPE

Handout

Mega Global's beverage line Primo is sharing the recipe for its Signature Drink, which is ideal for the holidays.

Ingredients (serving size: 1 glass)

- 2 tbsp pomegranate syrup

- 1/4 glass mango juice

- tube ice

- 1/4 glass Primo Sparkling Red Grape Juice

- red grapes for garnish

- fresh mint for garnish

Procedure

1. In a tall glass, pour 2 tbsp pomegranate syrup

2. Add mango juice and ice, then pour Primo Sparkling Red Grape Juice.

3. Garnish with red grape and fresh mint leaves.

Primo products are available in MegaMart, Shopee, Lazada, and supermarkets nationwide.

DATU PUTI NOW PLASTIC NEUTRAL

NutriAsia has partnered with Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX) for its Datu Puti brand to achieve plastic neutrality.

Achieving plastic neutrality entails calculating the plastic usage in Datu Puti's bottles, bottle caps, cap seals, and stand-up pouches, then through PCX, diverting the equivalent amount of post-consumer plastic from nature.

The collected plastic is transformed into an alternative source of energy for creating cement and other products.