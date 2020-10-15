WATCH: Room of Sofia Andres' baby Zoe gets a makeover

Zoe is the daughter of actress Sofia Andres and race car driver Daniel Miranda. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- An interior design studio has transformed the room of Sofia Andres' baby into a "dreamy blush nursery" in less than three days.

Moss Design House recently uploaded a vlog showing its "home fluffing" -- or improvements within a short period without major construction work -- of baby Zoe's nursery.

After communicating with Andres via video call, the interior design team began the room makeover.

Blush tones can be seen in different parts of the space which includes a play area, a dresser, bench seating, shelves, and a cradle area.

To balance out the space, Moss Design House opted to use two kinds of white wallpaper -- one with a leaf print design for the wall behind the canopy, and another with a subtle Chevron print for the rest of the room.

Andres was visibly impressed by the renovation, and at one point became emotional as she thanked her interior design team for doing a great job.

"It's cheesy but I'm thankful... I don't know why I'm crying. I'm so emotional because I think it's about love," she said.

"Hindi lang siya isang project kung 'di it's with a heart, it's with love," she added.

Her boyfriend and Zoe's father, race car driver Daniel Miranda, for his part said: "They did a great job. And I'm very, very happy. Zoe's very happy."

It was last June when Andres surprised her fans and followers by revealing that she is already a mom.

The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.

Their daughter, Zoe Natalia, was baptized last February, a month before quarantines were imposed in the Philippines due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Zoe has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 411,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.