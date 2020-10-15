Universal Studios Japan unveils Super Mario-themed cafe ahead of opening

Courtesy of Universal Studios Japan Official Twitter Page

OSAKA - Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled to the media a cafe and store based on Nintendo Co.'s popular Super Mario Bros. game series on Thursday, the day before its grand opening.

The world's first Mario Cafe & Store, selling food and merchandise inspired by characters including Mario, his twin brother Luigi and Princess Peach, has walls decorated with images of warp pipes and question mark blocks.

Drinks and food modeled after the characters will be offered, while the tables are based on the iconic mushrooms featured in the game.

The launch of the cafe coincides with the 35th anniversary of the first edition of the game, and comes ahead of the opening next spring of the "Super Nintendo World" attraction in the amusement park.