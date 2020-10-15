Pia Wurtzbach and sister Sarah 'have fixed things privately': report

MANILA -- Days after her controversial rants, Sarah Wurtzbach revealed that she and her sister, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, have patched things up.

Sarah made the confirmation in an interview with the entertainment website Pep.

"Me and Pia have fixed things privately. I don't wish to comment any further about that," she said.

While she did not give further details about their reconciliation, Sarah made it clear that she is not mad at Pia, but at their mother, Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall.

"Many families fight. I admit I may have done this in the wrong way. But the media has misconstrued my rant and connected the dots in the wrong way," she said, adding that the real reason for her "pain" is her mother.

"As for how I attacked Pia due to this, I can't comment on that," she added. "Not my story to tell."

Sarah earlier apologized to the public for her social media rants against Pia, and asked the public not to "hate on" the former Miss Universe.

"Stop hating on Pia. Yes I am angry and I still am, but your negative words will not fix anything," she said in an Instagram Stories post.

Pia has been noticeably silent on her social media accounts since her sister's controversial posts.

The beauty queen also did not appear in her weekly online talk show "Queentuhan" with fellow titleholders Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo.

"Unfortunately, si Pia will not be able to join us tonight, kasi meron na siyang work scheduled months ago that, unfortunately, coincided with our schedule," Lizardo explained.

"But don't worry because, of course, she will be back for our next episode," she added.

The mother of the Wurtzbach sisters has also yet to address the issue.

She celebrated her birthday at home with her husband, as seen in her latest vlog, but did not say anything about Sarah's outburst.