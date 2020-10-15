LOOK: Miss Universe PH 2020 candidates in swimsuit challenge

MANILA -- Adapting to the pandemic, Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidates posed in their respective provinces and cities as they took part in the pageant's swimsuit challenge.

Organizers posted photos from the shoot, which is part of MUP's subscription-based "Ring Light" web series, on Facebook early this week.

"They all brought their A-game in the swimsuit challenge. Nobody left any stone unturned just to make sure they create impact," the post read.

Tracy Maureen Perez of Cebu City emerged as the winner in the competition, with MUP praising "the pose, the curves, and the view" shown in her photo.

Check out the rest of the swimsuit challenge entries below:

Earlier, the MUP candidates took on a hair and makeup challenge, which was won by Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City.

Their new glam shots have also been released ahead of the MUP preliminary competition on October 23, and the finale on October 25.

The two events can be watched live without breaks on KTX.ph for P99 each. The streaming platform also features a chat function where pundits and followers can discuss their bets and fearless forecasts.

MUP, the first-ever edition of the pageant under the new eponymous organization, is fielding 51 candidates each representing localities.

Its winner will wear the Philippine sash to the 2020 Miss Universe pageant.

The national competition was originally set to be held in May, but had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

