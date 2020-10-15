House tour part 2: Vice Ganda's walk-in closet is bigger than his bedroom

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda wowed his fans and followers anew as he shared the second part of his house tour.

In his latest vlog post on Wednesday, October 15, the "It's Showtime" host gave a tour of his home's second floor. He gave a glimpse of his guest room, make-up area, personal toilet and bathroom and master's bedroom.

He also showed his most favorite part of the house -- the walk-in closet.

"This is my favorite part, this is the walk-in closet. Ito ang pinakamalaking area sa bahay, mas malaki pa sa master's bedroom. Lalagyan ng gowns, gowns and gowns. Lalagyan ng shoes, shoes and shoes," Vice shared.

He said he will be moving to his new house soon.

"Walang magaganap na house warming kasi bawal ang gathering. So kami-kami lang, pa-blessing, pabasbas lang. We are so excited to move in very soon," Vice said.



Last week, Vice released the first part of his house tour, where he showed his living area, dining room, kitchen, dirty kitchen, guest room, powder room, as well as his spa area, entertainment area, and bar, eight-car garage and pool.

According to Vice, he bought the property six years ago and it took three years to construct the house, which has an industrial design.

"Binili ko ‘to para sa lolo ko. Nung namatay ang lolo ko, sobra akong na-sad, nawalan ako ng ganang ipatayo siya. Tumengga siya ng ilang taon," he said.

“Pero maganda kasi ‘yung property tapos inadvise-an ako na huwag daw ibenta dahil sayang mag-a-appreciate. At saka dahil gusto ko na rin lumipat ng bahay, pinatayuan ko siya. In three years, natapos na siyang gawin," Vice added.

The comedian said he was supposed to move to his new house last March but this didn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nag-lockdown, so hindi ako nakalipat. ‘Yung mga gamit na in-order ko for delivery, hindi siya na-deliver. Nag-GCQ na, ayos na dapat. Pinayagan nang lumipat, tapos ide-deliver ‘yung gamit. Tapos biglang naghigpit na naman. So hindi natuloy. So ngayon, lumuluwag na ulit kaya unti-unti papalipat na kami,” he explained.

According to Vice, he also decided to put an elevator in his new house for his mother.

"May elevator kasi siyempre ‘yung nanay ko pagpupunta rito, masakit ‘yung tuhod, hindi niya kakayaning umakyat. Kaya nagpagawa ako ng elevator for her,” he said.

