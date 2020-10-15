Frankie Pangilinan, Macoy Dubs to speak at EU's children’s rights summit



MANILA -- Music newcomer and youth advocate Frankie Pangilinan will be one of the speakers at “My Space, My Rights,” a virtual Children’s Rights Summit, which will be held on October 17.

The virtual summit is organized by the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines in celebration of the 31st anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Aside from Pangilinan , invited speakers are social media personality Macoy Averilla, who is more known as social media celebrity Macoy Dubs; and Atty. Maria Jela Mendones Moran.

The virtual summit will have two parts: a two-day training session last October 10-11 to orient nominated youth leaders aged 15 to 18 years old on facilitating discussions and breakout sessions for the summit proper; and the “My Space, My Rights” virtual summit which will gather over 300 students from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The summit will provide a platform for children and youth to assess their situation, especially during this pandemic, with a focus on the four basic clusters of the rights of children: survival, protection, participation, and development.

The rights-based event is being co-presented by the Ateneo Human Rights Center and it is in partnership with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Child Rights Center.

The Children’s Rights Summit is seen as especially relevant today because of the educational adjustments brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic that have caused many students to shift to digital platforms to continue their studies.

Pangilinan, 19, known for sparking the #HijaAko anti-rape culture movement on social media website Twitter, will officially open the event to empower participants aged 14 to 18 years old to stay informed and uphold their rights as important members of their communities.

To inspire children and youth to keep exercising their valuable rights amidst the pandemic, the closing keynote address will be given by Averilla, who is commonly known to viewers for his humorous and socially aware content as Macoy Dubs. Currently, Averilla is also a part-time college instructor at Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Manila, his alma mater.

Giving a synthesis and response to the output of the summit participants will be young lawyer Maria Jela Moran, founder of Know Your Rights Philippines, a group that advocates to educate Filipinos about their rights and duties under the law. Moran is a volunteer counselor of the Free Legal Aid Program of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Camarines Sur chapter.

“Although the global pandemic has caused an abrupt shift to online learning, the digital platform has also given us a unique opportunity to reach a wider group of students who deserve to know their rights and valuable contributions to society,” said Thomas Wiersing, chargé d'affaires of the EU Delegation to the Philippines.

“The European Union remains eager to support and empower the vast potential of young leaders today. This virtual children’s rights summit aims at achieving that objective.”