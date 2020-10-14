Do you suffer breakouts from wearing a face mask? How to fight 'maskne'

Mask-wearing is here to stay, and to many “maskne” or mask-caused-acne is now also part of their grim reality.

This acne, otherwise called acne mechanica, results from heat, pressure and materials rubbing against the skin and usually appearing in problem areas like the chin, cheeks and on the nose.

While other Asian countries have used masks routinely before the pandemic, it is quite new for the Philippines. That said, Asian skin-care brands have banded together to create a maskne-fighting skin care regimen that are easily available online — via Zalora, BeautyMNL, LazMall and Shopee Mall portals.

1. MizuMi Smooth Cleansing Water (P249)

This Thai beauty brand’s philosophy is “skin beauty starts from water.” Using micellar technology from Japan to cleanse the skin from stressors like dust, dirt, and make-up, and with added natural extracts like broccoli, chicory and celery, Mizumi Smooth Cleansing Water guarantees not only amped up cleansing but moisturizing effects as well. All that while being 5-free -- free from perfume, oil, alcohol, parabens, or synthetic colors.

2. MizuMi Extra Mild Facial Cleanser (P379)

For those with sensitive skin, the MizuMi Mild Facial Cleanser is a derma-tested cleanser designed to deeply cleanse sensitive skin while boosting moisture – especially important for acne-prone skin. Maintaining the pH balance of the skin thanks to seven types of hydrating ingredients, this cleanser also boasts being 5-free.

3. Son & Park Beauty Water (starts at P450 for 60ml)

Part of a lauded skincare line from top Korean make-up artists, Son & Park Beauty Water has consistently been part of beauty picks in many lists with its multiple uses. Besides providing cleansing and toning in the morning or in the evening, the beauty water can also be used any time of the day to refresh and condition skin. Using papaya extract, witch hazel, lavender, rose water, and orange fruit extract, the Son & Park Beauty Water is a multi-function wonder — whether you’re looking to prepare your face for make-up, or to deep cleanse at the end of the day.

4. Papa Recipe Eggplant Clearing Cream (P1,099 for 50ml)

Borne from the love of a daughter, this Korean brand uses eggplant for its soothing and moisturizing effects. Formulated for dry and sensitive skin, this clearing cream uses 72% eggplant extract which is rich in lupeol – a substance that touts controlling sebum production in its benefits. Other ingredients include extracts from calendula flower, birch sap, chia seeds, centella Asiatica, houttuynia cordata, and salvia Hispanica seed.

5.Papa Recipe Bombee Honey Mask Sheet (P149)

Designed to use the various benefits of honey, this mask sheet promises to hydrate and revitalize skin. Using honey, propolis, royal bee jelly, and gold complex, the Papa Recipe Bombee Honey Mask Sheet leaves the skin dewy and soft after 30 minutes, thanks to honey’s humectant (moisuture-retaining) properties.