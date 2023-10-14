No fines for postponed Holy Land pilgrimages: tour operators

Christian worshippers gather at the Tomb of Christ as they wait for the miracle of the Holy Fire ceremony to occur, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, Israel on April 22, 2022. Eastern Orthodox Christians believe that the Holy Fire, which emanates from within the Tomb of Christ, spontaneously lights other lamps and candles around the church and reaches Jerusalem and even foreign countries. The fire represents the flame of the resurrection power. EPA-EFE/Abir Sultan, file

MANILA — Pilgrims whose travel plans to the Holy Land were upended by fighting between Israel state forces and Hamas militants will be able to reschedule their trips without penalties, the president of the Philippine Tour Operators Association said Saturday.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Fe Abling-Yu said operators are already talking to their partners to waive surcharges and cancellation fees given the security situation.

"Ganoon din ang ating airline partners, they will allow the rebooking of tickets already issued at no cancellation or penalty at all," she said.

Israel's Ministry of Tourism has already advised against travel there while it launches a military operation in Gaza after an October 7 attack by the militant Palestinian Hamas organization that left more than 1,000 dead, including three confirmed Filipino fatalities.

Abling-Yu said that the pilgrimage sites are relatively far from Gaza, where Hamas fighters staged their attacks from and which Israel has been bombarding, but that the tour operators' group will not compromise travelers' safety.

The Holy Land, an area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, is of religious significance to adherents of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and the Baha'i Faith.

She acknowledged that tour businesses have taken a hit because of the postponed pilgrimages but said she is confident that Filipino travelers will be back when the security situation is more stable because of their strong faith.

"Talagang matutuloy at matutuloy 'yun," she said of the trips.

She added: "Once in our lives, we have to visit — regardless of your faith — we have to visit the Holy Land."