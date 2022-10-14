Markki Stroem, Arman Ferrer, Poppert Bernadas serenade CCP

'Triple Threats' featured artists (from left) Poppert Bernadas, Arman Ferrer and Markki Stroem with (second from right) CCP president and acting artistic director Margie Moran-Floirendo. Photo by Orly Daquipil

MANILA -- Climate change may have brought in hot days in the usually cold, sometimes, stormy “ber” months and at the Cultural Center of the Philippines' (CCP) new Black Box Theater, three of the finest musical theater actors Markki Stroem, Arman Ferrer and Poppert Bernadas are here to serenade their fans for the return of CCP’s “Triple Threat” series.

In the past, this unique CCP-honed annual “concept show” has featured the likes of Audie Gemora, Menchu Launchengco-Yulo, Bituin Escalante, Michael Williams and other theater actors who can also sing and dance, or at least, fancy a few steps on stage in sync with the music.

With the ongoing renovation of the CCP Little Theater, or what is known Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino, this year’s featured artists will perform at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, which has moveable seating arrangements that could accommodate up to 300 audience members.

We threw in some common questions for the three and here are appetizers of their respective repertoires in this year’s “Triple Threats: Three Tenors.”

Markki Stroem

As announced on ABS-CBN News a few days ago, Stroem will start the series Friday, October 14, at the Tanghalang Ignacio, or the CCP New Black Box Theater. The title of his show is “Leading” as he performs original songs and a few favorites from the musicals he was part of.

Stroem is a Filipino-Norwegian multi-platform performer and actor. He was part of ABS-CBN's “Pilipinas Got Talent Season 1” and has appeared in films and television. In the local theater scene, he is at home doing musicals and plays both in Filipino and English. He also hosts a morning show on RX93.1 titled “The Morning Rush.”

He seems to be not running out of energy and enthusiasm as he rushes from one gig to another, be it a hosting-singing event, or for a role in a musical, television or film.

Q: Is this the first solo concert you’re doing since the pandemic started?

MS: Yes! This is my first solo concert in a long time! Also, my very first theatrical concert and I am excited, yet a bit at the same time!

Q: How excited are you to perform in the new CCP Black Box Theater?

MS: I keep saying, it is like a newly printed book, there is a fresh scent and feel of new stories waiting to be told. I am honored to have performed in two of the countries newly opened theaters this year (including the Samsung Performing Arts Theater for ‘Mula Sa Buwan’) and I am so excited to imprint my “mark” on the fresh pages.

Q: How different is this concert from the other solo shows you did before the pandemic?

MS: I have never done a solo show utilizing songs from theater shows I have done before. My very first theater concert and a foray into direction, as creative director of the show, co-directed by our technical director James Mayo. So, I feel like I will be narrating my story.

Q: Is it OK to tell how many songs will you be doing? How many from the musicals you were part of? Will there be pop songs?

MS: I will be doing at least one song per musical/play that I have been a part of -- “Next to Normal,” “Camp Rock,” “Carrie,” “Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady,” “Jersey Boys,” “Awitin Mo At Isasayaw Ko,” “Hair,” “Side Show,” “Angels in America” and “Mula Sa Buwan.”

The concept is “a day in the life of a workaholic”. I will “lead” you through a typical day of my life. I will also be singing songs from my musical drag queen online series, “My Delivery Gurl.” All of my Act 2 and 3 are arranged or written by Vince De Jesus except for one song arranged by Myke Salomon. My Act 1 will be my arrangements of songs with my band as I “lead” you through a typical “gig” as a crooner.

Q: Anything you may want to add?

MS: This is kind of poetic for me, as before leaving for college in Switzerland more than 15 years ago, I auditioned for the very first “Philippine Idol.” I got into the top 40s but had to quit because I had to fly to college.

My mom and grandma picked me up… at the CCP where we had auditions. It is a place where I thought my musical aspirations ended, but 15 years later it has turned into a place that celebrates following my passions and realizing my truth. I will forever be a live performer.

Arman Ferrer

If there’s one local singer who can magnificently shift from doing standards and do justice to “O Sole Mio” or “Libiamo” from “La Traviata” in succession, it’s Ferrer. We’ve seen him do that in concerts with Martin Nievera (they’re all on You Tube) and in his debut with Repertory Philippines via “A Comedy of Tenors.”

Ferrer is a classically trained singer from the UP Conservatory of Music and further honed by acclaimed teachers like the couple, soprano Rachelle Gerodias and baritone Byeong-in Park. He has played challenging lead roles in award-winning musicals, like Tanghalang Pilipino’s “Mabining Mandirigma” as Aguinaldo, Atlantis Theatricals “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and most recently, playing the titular role in the pandemic-era “Lapu-Lapu” at the newly-opened Metropolitan Theater.

Then there’s also Atlantis Theatricals’ “Sweeney Todd,” that was toured in Singapore and where he played Beadle Bamford.

It seems there’s nothing Ferrer cannot do stage. Just give him a microphone or let him sing in a theater with good acoustics and even without musical accompaniment, he can mesmerize the hard-to-please audience or snooty critic.

Q: Is this the first solo concert you’re doing since the pandemic started?

AF: Actually, this is my first-ever solo concert and it’s an honor that I will be having it at the new black box theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines! I have done a couple of solo events before, but this is the first time that the show is about who I am as an artist and what my music is.

Q: How excited are you to perform in the new CCP Black Box Theater?

AF: I’m very, very excited! I also feel honored that I’m one of the first to perform in a venue as prestigious as this. As a former student from the UP College of Music, it has been a Voice major’s dream to perform at the CCP; whether it be at the Main Theater, Little Theater, or at Huseng Batute (Experimental Studio Theater).

We consider it as an accomplishment and a badge of honor to have a show at the CCP. Now, to have a solo concert of my own — it feels surreal! All the blood, sweat, and tears are worth it! I’m truly grateful and humbled to have been given this chance.

Q: How different is this concert from the other solo shows you did before the pandemic?

AF: Unlike my other shows, the concept of my ‘Triple Threat' concert came from us. My team, which includes my director, Mr. Floy Quintos, my manager, Mr. Noel Ferrer, my musical director Mr. Gino Cruz, and myself, all agreed that the show should reflect my music, my heart, and my artistry.

It’s basically who Arman Ferrer is. The vision is for it to be equally entertaining, and socially and culturally relevant.

Q: How many songs will you be doing?

AF: I think I would be doing at least 12 spots. Since our title is “All of Me,” the audience could expect a repertoire of classical songs, musical theater numbers, pop ballads, OPM, inspirational, and nationalistic songs.

I also have very special guests at my concert. I will be performing duets with the beautiful and talented leading ladies of Philippine theater, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez and Carla Guevara-Laforteza, my teacher baritone Byeong-in Park, singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario and my friends from The Company and the Ateneo Chamber Singers are also singing a special number with me.

Q: Anything you may want to add?

AF: “I’m really excited to sing, and to share my music and art to everyone. I’m very grateful to everyone behind this concert. It’s not everyday that you’re given the chance to do what you love in a prestigious venue such as the CCP.

“The musical talent found here in the Philippines is great, and this is why it is a huge honor to be considered as one of the top leading men of musical theater in our country.

Napupuno ako ng walang hanggang pasasalamat at pagmamahal!

Poppert Bernadas

If you Google the name Poppert Bernadas, either on the fourth or fifth entries would have the title “Rak of Aegis”.

Indeed, fans of musical theater would easily associate Bernadas with Kenny, the spoiled, artistic but also lovable character he played in the Philippine Educational Theater Association’s massive hit “Rak of Aegis,” which he alternated with Myke Salomon.

Outside the theater, Bernadas is a prominent member of the vocal group Ryan Cayabyab Singers. A multi-platform actor, Bernadas has also appeared in teleseryes on ABS-CBN. He was Kanor in the top-rating “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin”.

Q: Is this the first solo concert you’re doing since the pandemic started?

PB: No, in 2018 I organized a fundraiser show for my Mama’s dialysis, it’s called “REGALO” with special guests, Morissette and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers. During the pandemic, my management Ateam produced my online concert called “The Power, The Voice” with special participation of Ogie Alcasid and National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

Q: How excited are you to perform in the new CCP Black Box Theater?

PB: I’m speechless, it’s really an honor to be invited by CCP to put up my own show. Pangarap ng mga artista iyan ang makatungtong sa CCP stage.

Q: How different is this concert from the other solo shows you did before the pandemic?

PB: The show is entitled “Ang Musika, Ang Teatro at Ako.” This is very different from the two concerts I did in the past. First ‘Ang Musika,’ dito naman talaga ako nagsimula, ito talaga ang first love ko and they will know more about my journey in the music industry.

“Second ‘Ang Teatro’ because of my love for music, kaya ako napasok sa mundo ng entablado dito nila makikita ang mga iba’t-ibang characters na ginawa ko in the past 12 years in my theater life.

Third, “At Ako” dito nila makikita kung ano na ako ngayon, kung paano ko napag-isa ‘Ang Musika’ at ‘Teatro’ sa pagsulat ko ng mga original songs at dahil iyan sa mga inspirasyon ng mga mentors na katrabaho ko along the way.

Q: How many songs will you be doing?

PB: Minimum would be 15 songs. For the musicals naman, I asked my good friend Krina Cayabyab to arrange a medley na andun lahat ng mga favorite musicals na ginawa ko. I think nasa mga 8 minutes iyon! (laugher)

I wanted it kasi na isang bagsakan na lang lahat ng musicals ko but there is this one particular song na we really need to separate, kasi nine-minute song number po siya (laughter).

Naisip namin ni Sir Floy Quintos, my director na ito ay alay namin sa ating mga kababayan. Kung ano Iyon… Abangan ninyo!

I’m singing my original songs at may bago po akong sinulat na kanta na maririnig ninyo sa concert at surprise na lang muna kung sino ang ka collab ko dito.

Clue? Lahat ng artists pangarap siyang maka duet. Kaya maiyak-iyak ako when we recorded the song kasi I never expected this na mangyayari sa buhay ko, never! (More laughter). Kaya abangan ninyo.

Q: Anything you may want to add?

December 21, it’s Christmas time so people can also expect na I’ll be singing Christmas songs too.

I really want it to be 85 percent to 90 percent OPM or more, according to Sir Floy Quintos: ‘Poppert isa kang homegrown talent’ and I agree at grabe din ang influence ng aking mga mentors like Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and OPM legend Ogie Alcasid.

Na-realize ko na, sino pa ba ang magkukwento ng istorya ng mga Pinoy kung di tayo din. Kaya ipagmalaki natin ito at maaasahan nila ito sa aking concert.

“Triple Threats” happen at TIG on October 14 with Stroem, November 18 with Ferrer and December 21 with Bernadas.