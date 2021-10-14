Maureen Wroblewitz (right-most) placed first runner-up in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant, where Bea Gomez (2nd from left) was crowned winner. Instagram: @themissuniverseph

MANILA — After placing first runner-up in her first-ever pageant — no less than Miss Universe Philippines — will Maureen Wroblewitz vie again for the crown in 2022?

The model-turned-beauty queen had said the recently concluded 2021edition would be her “first and last pageant,” but now, that may no longer be the case.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on Thursday, the “Asia’s Next Top Model” winner addressed the clamor for her to join Miss Universe Philippines again next year.

“I don’t think [I will join] next year, to be honest. We still have a reign, and I think I’m just enjoying that,” she said, referring to the top five winners, including Miss Universe Philippines 2021 titlist Bea Gomez.

Wroblewitz, however, did not discount the possibility of returning to the pageant stage in the future.

“I would want to maybe train a bit longer if I do decide to [join]. I remember, on the coronation night, I said that it was going to be my first and last pageant. But then, I don’t know, we never know,” she said.

For now, Wroblewitz intends to focus on making the most out of her year-long reign as runner-up, and lend her voice to causes dear to her, including breast cancer awareness.

Timing, and perhaps a sign, she said, would help her decide on her next steps.

“I just want to see how this year goes, and then I want to see how next year is. I always wait for the right timing, I always wait for those signs,” Wroblewitz said.

“I will see what’s going to happen. No promises, but I’m also not closing any doors.”

What’s definite, however, is Wroblewitz’s fresh mindset of seizing opportunities, which she admittedly would let pass because of her tendency to cling to her comfort zone.

Asked how pageantry changed her, Wroblewitz answered, “It really boosted my confidence.”

“I thought it was scary being vulnerable on stage, answering those questions, thinking on the spot. I didn’t know that there was so much training. It definitely brought out a more confident Maureen. And now, I have no excuses,” she said.

Wroblewitz recalled that, before Miss Universe Philippines, she would decline offers that would entail her to speak in public.

Maureen Wroblewitz, who admittedly once let opportunities pass due to being an introvert, says pageantry has changed her.

“I was very picky with those things, because I’m too comfortable. I don’t want to get out of my comfort zone again. But now that I have done this, I have no excuses.

“I really have stay as the person that I am, being an extrovert, getting used to that. Because the moment that I go back to that, to the introvert Maureen, it’s going to be so hard to adjust again,” she said.

With an ever-growing following on social media — and as a pageant queen who now has a significantly wider reach in pageant-crazed Philippines — Wroblewitz intends to maximize the privilege of being listened to.

“This has really been a realization moment for me. I have realized that my gift is my voice, and I really have to use that voice to make a difference,” she said.

